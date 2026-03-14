Last spring I bought my daughter a bike at REI and, despite having rarely shopped at the outdoor retailer previously, the sales associate convinced me to sign up for a membership for $30 a year, promising that the perks would make it worth it. Spoiler alert: He was right. And one of the biggest perks of being a REI member just started.

The REI Member Days sale is an exclusive sale for, yup, members. The sale runs through March 23, during which there will be members-only savings for up to 40% off and flash deals that are up to 50% off. Members will also get three 20 percent off coupons that can be used on a full-price item, an outlet item and on an in-store Re/Supply item.

I’ve been eagerly anticipating this sale for weeks and have kept my eye on a handful of items, waiting to see if they’d be marked down — and, thankfully, many of them are. Below, find everything I’ll be adding to my cart during REI’s Member Days Sale.

What I’m buying during the REI Member Days Sale

I live near a reserve that has lots of trails. I’ve been wearing my Hokas, but could really use something more suited to trails. These hiking sneakers have a waterproof upper and the soles of the shoes have deep treads for traction. The shoes also have a toe cap to prevent wear and tear in that area.

This lightweight rain jacket is the perfect layer for crisp spring days. The jacket has taped seams and adjustable cuffs to keep cold air out. It also has two larger hand pockets and a chest pocket, all of which zipper shut. The jacket goes up to a size 3X and there are four different colors on sale — Blackberry, Brush & Dew, Reishi and Cotopaxi Fatigue.

I love a bag that allows me to go hands-free — and this hip pack will do just that. It can be worn around your waist or as a crossbody bag thanks to an adjustable strap. The bag is made from water-resistant nylon and it has a zippered main compartment, plus a smaller zippered front pocket. When not in use, the bag rolls up into its own interior pocket for easy packing.

This reusable water bottle is made of stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drink at the temperature you want it. It is dishwasher safe and suitable for both hot and cold drinks, according to the brand. The outside of the bottle is covered in a powdered finish that gives it texture and grip so it is easier to hold.

I plan on using this cooler for picnics this spring and summer. It fits up to 20 cans and has an adjustable shoulder strap to make it easier to carry. The cooler has a hinge top that opens wide, allowing you to easily get food and drinks in and out. Need more storage? The cooler bag also has a zippered front pocket and mesh side pockets.

More deals to shop during REI’s Member Days Sale

Why this sale is worth it

Popular brands marked down

Up to 50% off

Exclusive discounts

Deals across categories

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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