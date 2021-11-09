Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

We get it: Sometimes giving gifts is an obligation. Maybe you have an office holiday party with a dollar limit or maybe you’re seeing extended family you’ve barely talked to in decades. Perhaps you (and your wallet) are just burnt out from the year’s craziest shopping season. In any case, we all have reasons to give something easy and cheap — but that doesn’t mean your gifts have to go in the straight-to-recycling pile.

There are plenty of gifts that won’t cost you a lot of green and that most people would be happy to receive. We sourced these products from our past coverage and considered reader interest to help you find the best truly inexpensive gifts this holiday season.

The best gifts to shop under $20

To help you find the best cheap gifts (that won’t make you seem cheap), we perused our expert-recommended shopping guides and took into consideration Select writer picks and Select reader interest to round up the best under-$20 gifts to consider this year.

This skin care mask from Dr. Jart+ contains vitamin B5 and amino acids to help moisturize dry skin, according to the brand. To apply, you mix the two ingredients in the plastic cup and shake. Then, appy with the spatula to coat your face (save eyes and mouth) in a thin layer. Former editorial intern Kala Hern recommended the mask as one of the best relaxation gifts.

One of my favorites in college, this game was also rated one of the best board games for parties in our guide to fun board games for adults. There is a board of words, some belonging to each team, and one “assassin” word. Each team has a spymaster who gives clues to help other team members guess their team’s words on the board. The first team to correctly guess their team’s words wins, but if you guess the assassin word by mistake, your team loses.

Rated the best basic and affordable webcam by tech expert Whitson Gordon in our guide to the best webcams, the Firsting HD does the job for someone who needs a webcam without the frills. It won’t provide the best video quality out there, but it works and won’t break the bank.

Rated one of the best Nintendo Switch games, this indie game “feels incredibly at home on the Switch,” according to Gordon, even though it isn’t a Nintendo exclusive. It offers a large map full of things to discover in a world of ruins. While it might be “tougher than the average Mario game,” according to Gordon, it’s a fun game for those looking outside the big studio landscape.

This sleep mask was dubbed one of the best sleep masks by experts we previously spoke to. It comes in a pack of three and has an adjustable elastic strap (rather than a Velcro one that can get caught in your hair) as well as memory foam around the eyes for extra breathability and comfort.

One of the best hair and beard trimmers for men, this styler from Gillette was rated the best for those new to shaving, with an affordable price and versatility. The waterproof trimmer has three clips that allow you to trim facial hair to four different lengths, as well as a blade for close shaving.

This waffle maker was rated the best affordable waffle maker in our guide to the best waffle makers. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles or a large capacity — it makes one 8-inch waffle at a time — but it has adjustable temperature control and a handle that stays cool while cooking to prevent burns. It also has lights on top that tell you when your waffle is done.

Even though it hails from the tropics, this plant does well in indoor spaces and in a variety of lightings, preferring indirect light with water every week or two. Safe for pets and nontoxic, the parlor palm is easy to care for and adds some greenery to your home. It was rated one of the best low-maintenence indoor plants.

According to TODAY contributor Katie Jackson, the URPOWER diffuser is easy to put together, easy to use and makes the air in a room feel fresh. It has two mist settings, continuous and intermittent, and comes in several colors.

These candles come in more than a dozen scents. Select contributer Hanna Horvath recommended these soy-wax, 9-ounce candles and said that, after two to three months of daily, hourlong use, hers still hasn’t run out. It has a glass holder with a stylish and minimalist label.

Included in our guide to the best gear for runners, Bombas socks aim to keep your feet toasty in the winter and cool in the summer with their signature cotton fibers. They have blister tabs to prevent your shoes from rubbing your ankles raw. For each pair of socks purchased, the company will donate a pair to a homeless shelter. They’re available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

This 31-ounce, 10-inch-tall red wine glass from Crate & Barrel is both affordable and stylish for the price. Featured in our guide to the best wine decanters and aerators, it should be sufficient for giving your wine a swirl to aerate. It’s dishwasher-safe, so cleaning should be easy after a fun gathering.

This electric toothbrush pairs to an app that connects brushing to smartphone games that encourage kids to brush more effectively. Parents can also check their kids’ progress using the parental dashboard. We recommended this toothbrush as one of the two best electric toothbrushes for kids in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

Amanda Gorman, the poet who read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration for President Joe Biden in January 2021, recently came out with “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” a children’s book recommended for kids 4 to 8. You can purchase the book in hardback, Kindle and audiobook versions.

