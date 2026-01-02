I test headphones all the time: wireless earbuds, open earbuds, over-ear headphones, the list goes on. But my current undisputed favorite are the Sony WH-1000XM6s. They have a terrible name, but they are the best over-ear headphones on the market, and are back at their lowest price ever, the same deal I saw during Black Friday last year. I also found other Sony headphones on sale worth considering.

Deal of the Day

The latest Sony XM6 headphones, launched in 2025, quickly earned the top spot in my over-ear headphones ranking. They are great at just about everything: they have excellent sound quality, incredible noise cancelling, intuitive touch controls, excellent battery life and remain comfortable even after hours of listening. Plus, they fold down to a smaller size in their included hard case, making them a good fit for travel.

Other Sony headphones on sale

The previous Sony XM5s are also excellent headphones, and are notably less pricey, especially on sale. They are slightly bulkier and less comfortable than the XM6s, but everything else about them is still great — sound and call quality chief among them.

These more affordable Sony headphones are on sale for 46% off at Amazon — that’s less than $100. While they don’t sound or feel as good as the XM series, they are lightweight, noise-cancelling, and get up to 35 hours of battery life. Note that this deal is only available in black.

These bass-forward Sony headphones are over 40% off right now. They have the same comfortable shape and controls of the pricier WH models, but a much heavier bass sound. On the side of the earcup is the headphone’s namesake: the Ult button. Click the Ult button once for a bit of extra bass, click it twice for a deep bass party vibe.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered Sony and its products for years as part of my earbud and headphones coverage, testing its products against the competition. For this story, I checked Sony WH-1000XM6 prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this deal.

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