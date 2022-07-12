Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from mattresses and wellness products to tech and fitness equipment. If you’re in need of kitchen equipment, both Amazon and other retailers are offering discounts on everything from toaster ovens to espresso machines. Vitamix makes some of our favorite blenders, including one recommended by Select social editor Sadhana Daruvuri — the brand’s Vitamix One Blender is on sale on Amazon at its lowest price ever, and it may be a great investment if you’re in the market for a simple food processor. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 197 reviews on Amazon

This blender sports a 32-ounce, BPA-free container and comes equipped with a 120-Watt motor and tamper for pushing food toward the blades. It uses a single dial to control the speed and it can clean itself with soap and water in 60 seconds on the highest setting, the brand says.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Bed Bath and Beyond are now hosting their own counter sales. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.