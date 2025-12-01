Cyber Monday is almost over, but Walmart has notable deals running right up until midnight. You’ll find sales on beauty, tech, home and kitchen and more, but don’t wait to shop — many of them end tonight.

I cover the biggest sales of the year as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart — each one I recommend below is highly rated and 20% off or more. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday Walmart deals

4.5-star average rating from 12,600 reviews at Walmart

Apple smartwatches are great for workouts and staying connected while on the go, and this one includes essentials like heart rate and workout tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity for apps and Siri, and seamless pairing with other iOS devices. You can also choose from a range of watch bands and case sizes, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 724 reviews at Walmart

This TV from Samsung has a crystal processor that delivers a crisp 4K picture, and has a thin design that’s easy to mount to your wall, according to the brand. You can stream over 2,700 free channels, as well as access streaming services, music apps and external hookups via the HDMI port.

4.4-star average rating from 2,700 reviews at Walmart

This vacuum is one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums — it’s lightweight and comes with a range of attachments for crevices, hair and more, according to the brand. The vacuum also features special enhancements, like an LCD screen that displays runtime and dustbin capacity, and a motor that uses Cyclone technology to precisely suction dust.

4.5-star average rating from 2,100 reviews at Walmart

This Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 combines an electric toothbrush and a water flosser for a full oral care routine in one device, according to the brand. You can brush, floss, or do both at once, and the device includes a two-minute brushing timer, two toothbrush speeds, and ten pressure settings for the flosser.

4.2-star average rating from 5,394 reviews at Walmart

This coffee maker is less than five inches wide, making it ideal for compact spaces. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces, and has a Strong button for a more intense cup of coffee, along with a removable drip tray to accommodate travel mugs.

4.6-star average rating from 835 reviews at Walmart

Ideal for treating sore and achy feet, this massager targets your feet, calves, ankles and heels using air compression, heat and vibration, according to the brand. It has leather accents, washable footpads, and comes with a remote.

4.7-star average rating from 35,500 reviews at Walmart

These cozy slip-on clogs are designed with a back strap that easily pivots for a more secure fit, according to the brand. It has lightweight cushioning on the bottom for max comfort, and has an aerated front for more airflow and ventilation.

4.1-star average rating from 200 reviews at Walmart

At nearly 70% off, these earbuds are a great affordable option. On a full charge, you get over 8 hours of listening time — plus an extra 24 hours in the charging case, according to the brand. You can use either earbud on its own or together and each one has touch controls that allow you to easily change songs, answer calls, adjust volume and more.

4.5-star average rating from 1,303 reviews at Walmart

Dreo is a top brand for air purifiers and fans, and this option can cover large rooms of up to 1600 square feet, according to the brand. It has 5-stage HEPA filtration and a monitor that displays real-time air quality. It also has a sleep mode that operates at a lower volume.

4.4-star average rating from 2,466 reviews at Walmart

This luggage set from Travelhouse includes a carry-on, two checked suitcases, a backpack, a toiletry case and a tote bag, according to the brand, The suitcases are made from hardshell plastic, and all include a retractable handle, 360-degree spinner wheels and a TSA lock.

4.4-star average rating from 3,181 reviews at Walmart

Cookware is a must for the holidays, and this set includes twelve pieces of non-stick cookware with stainless steel induction bases and ergonomic handles, according to the brand. The set is dishwasher safe, and includes two fry pans, two sauce pans and a stock pot, all with matching lids.

4.7-star average rating from 7,244 reviews at Walmart

This stainless steel electric kettle can boil water in as little as three minutes, according to the brand. It has a removable lid, making it easy to clean and fill, and an LED indicator that lets you know when the water is ready.

4.4-star average rating from 1,125 reviews at Walmart

This mattress is made with copper gel memory foam and has a high-density, flexible support base to help align your spine and alleviate pressure while you sleep, according to the brand. The copper gel also helps to reduce odor and bacteria.

4.7-star average rating from 7,682 reviews at Walmart

You can use this 16-pack of triple-A batteries to power your favorite devices, including toys, remotes and more, according to the brand. They also last for up to 12 years in storage.

4.4-star average rating from 4,954 reviews on Amazon

This moisturizer from La Roche-Posay is number three on our list of top 100 moisturizers. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin likes how quickly it absorbs and says it’s gentle on her sensitive skin. The formula has niacinamide to strengthen your skin barrier and ceramides to hydrate, according to the brand. It is also free of fragrances and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores.

4.0-star average rating from 427 reviews at Walmart

This portable air conditioner is designed to cover up to 250 square feet, and includes two fan speeds and dehumidifier settings, according to the brand. It has a touch control pad and LED display, and comes with a remote.

4.5-star average rating from 704 reviews at Walmart

This skin care device is designed to firm your skin and relax your facial muscles using microcurrent technology, according to the brand. It has five intensity levels, lasts 90 uses per charge and comes with a two-year warranty.

4.6-star average rating from 10,400 reviews at Walmart

I bought this floor mirror on sale a few years ago, and I’ve kept it with me throughout several moves since. It’s floor length, has a chic circular design that looks great with my decor and is available in a gold finish and several sizes. You can also hang it on the wall if you don’t have floor space.

4.5-star average rating from 5,874 reviews at Walmart

These wireless headphones are one of our favorite over-ear pairs — it has a comfortable, ergonomic design and gets up to five hours of playback on a single charge, according to the brand. It can also be plugged in via 3.5mm audio jack, and is compatible with the Siri and FindMy apps.

4.4-star average rating from 12,000 reviews at Walmart

This Christmas tree includes 250 color-changing LED lights, and has a controller with eight customizable display settings, according to the brand. The branches are attached and pre-hinged, for an easy setup, and a metal tree stand is included for extra stability.

4.5-star average rating from 1,363 reviews at Walmart

This moisturizer is great for mature skin, since it includes firming ingredients like retinol and centella asiatica, according to the brand. It has a non-greasy texture, and works best as a night cream.

4.5-star average rating from 10,485 reviews at Walmart

Right now, you can get these earbuds for under $10. They’re the brand’s most lightweight and compact yet, and offer more than 32 hours of audio (with the charging case). They also have three customizable sound settings, touch controls and a built-in microphone.

4.1-star average rating from 552 reviews at Walmart

The cover on these pillows are 100% cotton, and the pillows themselves have a soft, polyester fibre gel fill, according to the brand. They have a medium firmness, and can be washed in the machine and tumble-dried.

4.6-star average rating from 6,645 reviews at Walmart

This immersion blender can be used to mix, whisk, froth and more, and has 20 adjustable speed settings, along with a turbo button for added speed, according to the brand. The stainless steel blades can be detached for cleaning, and the handle has an ergonomic design.

