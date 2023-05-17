IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Australia cancels Quad meeting after Biden postpones trip to Sydney

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Heavy rain and devastating flooding hits northern Italy

    01:01

  • Two victims of Mount Vesuvius eruption found in Pompeii

    01:16

  • Ukraine says they blocked barrage of 18 Russian missiles over Kyiv

    01:40

  • ‘We are Europeans, so we are free’: Zelenskyy asks E.U. to stand firm against Russia

    01:36

  • Nigerian chef attempts world record by cooking for 100 hours

    01:21

  • CIA offers Russians secure way to share intelligence with U.S. spies

    01:48

  • Ukrainian forces gain ground in Bakhmut

    01:04

  • At least 6 people killed, 11 injured in New Zealand hostel fire

    01:13

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • Thailand opposition celebrates stunning election victory after years of military rule

    01:19

  • U.N. will commemorate 75th anniversary of Palestinian’s ‘Nakba’

    03:23

  • Platypuses are reintroduced into Australia's oldest national park after not being seen there for 50 years

    01:28

  • Turkish presidential election is expected to head to a runoff

    01:32

  • Historic presidential election underway in Turkey

    00:48

  • Drone footage shows massive destruction in Gaza one week after violence

    00:56

  • Powerful cyclone Mocha slams Myanmar and Bangladesh

    01:06

  • Humanitarian crisis grows at U.S. southern border

    02:31

  • Israeli raid in West Bank results in two people killed

    01:00

  • Dozens of Palestinians dead after Israeli airstrikes continue

    01:42

NBC News

Australia cancels Quad meeting after Biden postpones trip to Sydney

01:22

President Biden has canceled trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea because of the ongoing negotiations with congressional leaders over the debt ceiling. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Quad leaders' meeting with Japan, the U.S. and India, which was to be held in Sydney next week, will not go ahead.May 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Australia cancels Quad meeting after Biden postpones trip to Sydney

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Heavy rain and devastating flooding hits northern Italy

    01:01

  • Two victims of Mount Vesuvius eruption found in Pompeii

    01:16

  • Ukraine says they blocked barrage of 18 Russian missiles over Kyiv

    01:40

  • ‘We are Europeans, so we are free’: Zelenskyy asks E.U. to stand firm against Russia

    01:36

  • Nigerian chef attempts world record by cooking for 100 hours

    01:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All