Authorities locate body of co-pilot who exited plane in emergency landing

The body of a 23-year-old man was found 20 miles away from the airport where his co-pilot made an emergency landing after the plane's landing gear malfunctioned. Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, and it's believed the 23-year-old either jumped or fell out of the plane.July 30, 2022

