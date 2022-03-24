Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit
President Biden said the U.S. is committing more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians, will welcome more than 100K refugees to the country and will align with E.U. in sanctioning more than 400 Russia individuals and entities.March 24, 2022
Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference
Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G20
