Pentagon extends ‘deepest sympathies’ to family of journalist killed in Russian shelling
01:33
Pentagon press secretary Adm. John Kirby shared sympathies for journalist Brent Renaud who was killed during Russian shelling in Ukraine. Kirby also expressed concerns over injures sustained by Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall. Kirby said these are two examples of the “dangers in covering war.”March 14, 2022
