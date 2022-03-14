IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23

  • Misinformation on Ukraine spreading in the U.S.

    01:42

  • Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors

    02:36

  • Russian invasion: Deadly attack on apartment building in Kyiv

    02:59

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

    00:56

  • Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon extends ‘deepest sympathies’ to family of journalist killed in Russian shelling

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Drone video shows destruction in Mariupol after Russian attacks

    00:55

  • Jill Biden: 'My heart has ached watching videos of Ukraine'

    01:18

  • Mariupol hospital worker shields newborn after birth as shelling is heard outside

    01:04

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Kharkiv residential building destroyed in airstrike, Ukrainian emergency services say

    00:33

  • Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

    02:37

  • Watch: Russian and Ukrainian flags projected onto Jerusalem's Old City walls

    00:35

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • Poland increasingly overwhelmed by influx of Ukrainian refugees

    02:18

NBC News

Pentagon extends ‘deepest sympathies’ to family of journalist killed in Russian shelling

01:33

Pentagon press secretary Adm. John Kirby shared sympathies for journalist Brent Renaud who was killed during Russian shelling in Ukraine. Kirby also expressed concerns over injures sustained by Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall. Kirby said these are two examples of the “dangers in covering war.”March 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23

  • Misinformation on Ukraine spreading in the U.S.

    01:42

  • Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors

    02:36

  • Russian invasion: Deadly attack on apartment building in Kyiv

    02:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All