IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Two zebras return to Maryland farm after missing for 4 months

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually

    03:30

  • Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees

    01:34

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Sheep kills volunteer at Massachusetts therapy farm

    01:18

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

  • Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive

    02:07

  • Colombia seizes arachnids suspected of being illegally trafficked

    00:51

  • U.K. plans to classify lobsters, octopuses, crabs as 'sentient beings'

    00:40

  • Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs

    02:21

  • Red crab migration starts on Christmas Island

    00:43

  • Wild boars euthanized in Hong Kong after policeman bitten

    00:48

  • Watch: Cute penguin tracks zoo visitor dressed in black and white

    00:34

  • WATCH: Woman climbs into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo

    01:56

  • Star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies in critical condition at Florida aquarium

    01:48

  • How Sigrid the cat brought smiles to lockdown London

    01:39

  • Thousands attend Utah's annual Antelope Island State Park bison roundup

    01:38

  • Monarch butterflies make their way to Mexico, with stops in New Jersey

    03:59

  • Watch: Peruvians relocate vicunas by piggyback

    00:47

  • Florida manatees die at unprecedented rate amid food scarcity

    02:57

NBC News Channel

Two zebras return to Maryland farm after missing for 4 months

00:55

Two zebras returned to a Maryland farm after escaping four months ago. The zebras reunited with the herd on a 300-acre private farm in Upper Marlboro. The third zebra that escaped died after it was caught in a trap.Dec. 15, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Two zebras return to Maryland farm after missing for 4 months

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Condors surprise scientists with ability to reproduce asexually

    03:30

  • Florida officials to launch experimental feeding program in effort to save starving manatees

    01:34

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Sheep kills volunteer at Massachusetts therapy farm

    01:18

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All