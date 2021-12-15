Two zebras return to Maryland farm after missing for 4 months
Two zebras returned to a Maryland farm after escaping four months ago. The zebras reunited with the herd on a 300-acre private farm in Upper Marlboro. The third zebra that escaped died after it was caught in a trap.Dec. 15, 2021
