Ukrainian refugees continue to flee Ukraine
Refugees fleeing to neighboring countries with minimal belongings. Crowded train station platforms and busy highways continue to make it difficult for Ukrainians to get out of their country as war rages on.Feb. 26, 2022
From the sidelines to a game winner on the court
02:26
Battling viral misinformation on social media
01:58
Confirmation battle underway for Biden’s groundbreaking SCOTUS nominee
01:42
Putin forced to fight on multiple fronts
01:48
Now Playing
Ukrainian refugees continue to flee Ukraine
02:12
UP NEXT
Ukrainian civilians continue to fight for their country