Florida gives more than 1 million people their voting rights back

Florida's Amendment 4 passed on Tuesday night, giving an estimated 1.5 million Floridians their voting rights back. 

The Constitutional amendment — which needed at least 60 percent of the vote to pass — will automatically restore voting rights to ex-felons who have completed their sentences. Those convicted of murder or sex crimes are not eligible for rights restoration under the bill.

Florida is one of four states that bans felons from voting permanently — unless they can get clemency from the state — and the law disproportionately affects minorities, who are convicted at higher rates. The amendment is part of a national trend that seeks to restore voting rights to ex-felons.

Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News: Sharice Davids flips Kansas' 3rd House District

NBC News projects that Democrat Sharice Davids will defeat Republican Kevin Yoder in Kansas' Third Congressional District, a crucial pickup for House Democrats' plan to regain control.

With her victory, Davids becomes the first openly LGBTQ person elected to Congress in Kansas, and the first Native American woman to be elected to Congress

Phil Helsel

Ayanna Pressley wins, becoming first African-American woman elected to House by Massachusetts

Massachusetts voters have elected the first African-American woman to a U.S. House seat.

Ayanna Pressley, who was also the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council, was elected to the 7th Congressional District in Massachusetts.

Pressley did not have Republican challenger. She defeated Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano, a 10-term incumbent, in a high-profile Democratic primary in September.

Earlier Tuesday, Pressley tweeted  her encouragement that people "vote for activist leaders who will work in and with community," adding: "Vote, because this is your democracy & your voice matters."

Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News: Phil Scott defeats Christine Hallquist in Vermont governor race

NBC News projects that Phil Scott, the Republican governor of Vermont, has been elected to a second term. Scott defeated Democrat Christine Hallquist, a former electricity executive.

Hallquist's bid attracted national attention because of her status as the first transgender woman to be nominated for governor by a major party

Scott is popular in the Green Mountain State, where voters in this election split their ballots and re-elected independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, according to NBC News projections

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll: A clear divide between white veterans and veterans of color in midterm vote

Veterans of America’s armed services have registered relatively strong support for Republican candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. More than half of all veterans voted for the GOP candidate in their House districts, compared to just four in 10 voters who are not veterans. Veterans made up 13 percent of those casting ballots in 2018.

Today’s results are consistent with the 2016 presidential race, when 60 percent of veterans voted for Republican Donald Trump. But there is a clear divide between white veterans and veterans of color. While about two-thirds of white veterans voted for the Republican ticket for House, nearly the exact opposite is true for veterans of color: About two-thirds of these veterans supported the Democratic candidate. 

NBC News
WATCH: Sen. Graham says Attorney General Sessions likely out after midterms

Adam Edelman

NBC News: Mitt Romney wins Utah Senate race

Mitt Romney has won the U.S. Senate race in Utah, NBC News projects.

Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and the former governor of Massachusetts, defeated Democrat Jenny Wilson in the race, NBC News projected.

He will replace GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced earlier this year that he will not seek election to an eighth term.

Romney, who grew up in Michigan, has a home in Utah and deep ties to the state, including through his Mormon faith. He was credited with rescuing the troubled 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, and he has a network of well-placed political supporters in the state.

Romney's projected win marks a triumphant return to public office for the 71-year-old Republican dignitary.

The former presidential nominee, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, could become a powerful foe of the White House in the Senate GOP caucus. However, a Romney confidante told NBC News earlier this year it was unlikely he would take that approach.

Dennis Romero

California 2018 campaign spending topped $1 billion

California spending for the 2018 election cycle, which includes congressional midterms, a gubernatorial race and a number of statewide initiatives, has exceeded $1 billion, campaign data publication California Target Book estimates. 

The spending includes more than $287 million on congressional candidates and nearly $20 million alone on a U.S. Senate race between two Democrats, according to Target Book's estimates.

That figure was outdone by more than $366 million spent on statewide initiatives, which included a proposal to allow cities to expand rent control and another that would repeal a 12 cents per-gallon gas tax.

Spending on campaigning for top statewide offices, including governor, exceeded $222 million, the Target Book report found. Expenditures for state legislative seats surpassed $156 million.

Fred Smoller, associate professor of political science at Chapman University in Orange, California, said, "We’ve never seen anything like the money spent on these congressional races."

"The tremendous interest in the election is reflected in the money and in the turnout," he said.

Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News: Jared Polis wins in Colorado, becomes America's first gay man elected governor

NBC News projects that Democrat Jared Polis has been elected governor of Colorado.

Polis, who currently serves as representative from Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, will become the nation's first openly gay man elected governor. 

The Colorado Democrat defeated Republican Walker Stapleton, the Colorado state treasurer.

Read NBC Out's profile of Jared Polis here

Ali Vitali and Daniella Silva

Democratic Sen. Donnelly concedes to GOP challenger Mike Braun

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly issued a statement after conceding to GOP challenger Mike Braun in the Indiana Senate race.

"A few minutes ago, I called Mike Braun and congratulated him on winning a hard-fought race," Donnelly said in the statement. "I’d like to thank every single American who believed in this campaign and worked to make it successful, and every Hoosier whom I have come across over the last six years who helped me to better serve my state."

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to represent Indiana in the Senate," he added. "I wish Mike the best, and I hope he makes every single Hoosier proud as our senator."

Adam Edelman

NBC News: Texas Senate race too early to call

The closely watched Texas Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is too early to call, according to NBC News.

With 73 percent of the vote in the Lone Star State tallied, Cruz was up over O'Rourke, a congressman representing an El Paso-area district, 49.8 percent to 49.6 percent.

O'Rourke, who had raised record-shattering amounts of cash during his race, and Cruz had been running neck and neck in recent polls. 

