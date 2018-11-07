Florida gives more than 1 million people their voting rights back

Florida's Amendment 4 passed on Tuesday night, giving an estimated 1.5 million Floridians their voting rights back.

The Constitutional amendment — which needed at least 60 percent of the vote to pass — will automatically restore voting rights to ex-felons who have completed their sentences. Those convicted of murder or sex crimes are not eligible for rights restoration under the bill.

Florida is one of four states that bans felons from voting permanently — unless they can get clemency from the state — and the law disproportionately affects minorities, who are convicted at higher rates. The amendment is part of a national trend that seeks to restore voting rights to ex-felons.