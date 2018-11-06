GOP chairwoman: Good economic news doesn't 'move the needle' like contrasts with Dems

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel told "MTP Daily" on Tuesday that good news about the economy doesn't motivate her party's voters like criticism of Democratic rule does.

When asked whether President Trump's focus on a hardline immigration message in the final days before the election means that economic issues don't motivate her side as well, McDaniel said that the economic message alone hasn't proved as motivating for Republicans.

"When you take just that to the voters," McDaniel said about good economic news, "it doesn’t move the needle as much. You have to contrast it with what would happen if Democrats would take control of the House.”

"I don't know why good news doesn't just bring voters out, you would think it would. But they need to see what's at stake."