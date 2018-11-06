Strong Democratic fundraising has helped expand the House battlefield

Historic Democratic fundraising has been a hallmark of this cycle, and one that could have long-term effects on the electoral landscape.

Check out the political unit’s analysis of our final fundraising reports from Oct. 1 through Oct. 17, and read about how Democrats are turning that cash into an outsized advantage on the airwaves.

The advantage has helped Democrats to challenge dozens of Republican incumbents who don't typically face real electoral challenges. But it remains to be seen as to whether it can help them actually flip those seats blue.

