There are less than 600 known lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer elected officials in the U.S. — just 0.1 percent of all elected officials across the country — according to the Victory Institute, a nonprofit that trains and promotes LGBTQ political hopefuls.

But in this election cycle, a record number of LGBTQ Americans, who make up an estimated 4.5 percent of the U.S. population, are seeking office. Can these candidates help the LGBTQ community reach more proportionate representation?

Heading into the midterm elections, NBC News profiled a handful of the hundreds of out Americans running for office in an NBC Out special series titled "The 0.1 Percent." Here is a roundup of those profiles, along with some of our other coverage of LGBTQ Americans on the ballot this week.

Most Americans see Texas as a deep-red state, but Lupe Valdez, the Democrat running to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, thinks they have it all wrong.

Salt Lake City Council Member Derek Kitchen, who in 2012 sued to overturn Utah's gay marriage ban, is running for a seat in the Utah State Senate.

New Hampshire's motto is 'Live Free or Die,' and Republican lawmaker Dan Innis says the state welcomes LGBTQ conservatives like himself.

Businesswoman Felicia Stewart is working doggedly to unseat Republican incumbent David Faulkner in Alabama's wealthiest House district.

With a “mouth like a truck driver,” Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims has taken an aggressive approach to his progressive agenda.

Sam Park is the first openly gay and first Asian-American man elected to Georgia’s state legislature.

Christine Hallquist hopes a solid ground game and her rural economic development plan will help her become the country's first trans governor.

If Polis, a Democrat, wins Colorado's gubernatorial race on Nov. 6, he will be the first openly gay person ever elected governor in the U.S.

Sharice Davids won the crowded Democratic primary in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District, and now she has a chance to make political history.

