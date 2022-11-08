12 moments that defined the midterm elections

In some ways, this midterm election cycle is ending the way it started, with Republicans expected to make gains in the House, and control for the Senate coming down to the wire.

But the 2022 midterm elections have seen plenty of twists and turns. Here are 12 moments that have defined this election cycle:

1. Jan. 6, 2021: Capitol riot

This midterm election cycle began with a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters storming the Capitol to try and disrupt lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

While Democrats have sporadically tied Republicans to the attack in their campaign ads, the Capitol attack underscored how Trump's lies about the 2020 election have taken hold of the GOP. Nearly 300 GOP nominees have some history of denying or actively casting doubt on the 2020 election results, and most of them have some shot at winning in November.

2. March 11, 2021: Pandemic relief bill becomes law

Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law after campaigning on a more aggressive response to the Covid pandemic. No Republicans voted for the measure and just one House Democrat — Maine Rep. Jared Golden — voted against it. The massive influx of spending would go on to become an issue on the campaign trail, with Republicans blaming the measure for inflation.

3. Aug. 30, 2021: Afghanistan withdrawal

On Aug. 30, 2021, the U.S. withdrew its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. The chaotic withdrawal, which saw 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans killed by a suicide bomber outside of the Kabul airport, drew bipartisan criticism.

Biden's approval rating began to slide following the withdrawal, and his approval rating would remain low for the rest of the election cycle.

4. Nov. 2, 2021: Election warnings for Democrats

The off-year elections in Virginia and New Jersey provided some initial warning signs for Democrats. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy survived a race that was much closer than expected. And Republican Glenn Youngkin flipped the Virginia governor's mansion, thanks in part to high turnout in rural parts of the state.

5. May 13, 2022: Fetterman stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke just days before winning the state's Democratic Senate primary. He won the primary handily, but his recovery kept him off the campaign trail for months. Fetterman is locked in a hotly contested race against celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, in a state that will be key to determining which party controls the Senate.

6. June 11, 2022: Gas price surge

In June the average price for gasoline reached $5 per gallon, fueling voters' concerns about rising prices. Gas prices rose in part because of sanctions against Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

7. June 15, 2022: Interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.75% to help combat inflation, the single highest increase since 1994. The central bank would go on to raise interest rates three more times before Election Day.

8. June 24, 2022: Roe v. Wade overturned

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, upended the midterms. Democrats swiftly shifted to cast the elections as a fight for abortion rights. The decision boosted Democratic enthusiasm, and abortion became a top issue in Democratic campaign ads.

Elections after the Dobbs decision showed that voters were energized around the abortion issue. On Aug. 2, Kansas voters rejected a state constitutional amendment saying there’s no right to an abortion in the state. Later in August, Democrat Rep. Pat Ryan won a special election in Upstate New York after running on the issue.

9. Aug. 7, 2022: Inflation Reduction Act passes

After months of negotiations over Biden's sweeping policy proposals known as Build Back Better, Senate Democrats finally reached an agreement over a domestic policy package in the late summer. Democrats eventually passed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which included funding and measures aimed at combating climate change, lowering prescription drug prices extending health care coverage and increasing taxes on corporations.

Democrats campaigned on the measure, particularly the prescription drug provisions, ahead of the midterms.

10. Sept. 1, 2022: Biden ‘soul of the nation’ speech

Biden traveled to Philadelphia to deliver a speech focused on the "soul of the nation." Flanked by two Marines, Biden said, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” Voters have voiced concerns about threats to democracy, ranking the issue as one of the most important facing the country in recent NBC News polls.

11. Oct. 3, 2022: Walker abortion allegation

The Georgia Senate race dominated the headlines in early October after the Daily Beast reported that Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker urged a then-girlfriend to get an abortion after getting her pregnant in 2009. Walker, who opposes abortion rights, vehemently denied the allegation. He first said he did not know the woman behind the allegation, but it it was later revealed the woman is the mother of one of his children.

Walker is in a very close race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

12. Oct. 28, 2022: Pelosi home attacked

In late October House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was brutally attacked in their home by a man who was looking to confront the speaker. Authorities arrested the suspect and charged him with a litany of state and federal charges including attempted murder.

It was the latest incident of political violence, which has fueled anxiety among voters.

For more on key campaign moments and other dynamics driving the midterm elections, check out the NBC News Political Unit’s Election Book.