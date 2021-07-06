Pop star Britney Spears’ longtime manager has resigned, saying it was in the singer’s “best interest” given her intention to retire.

Larry Rudolph sent the letter to Spears’ father, James Spears and Jodi Montgomery. Rudolph said it had been over two and a half years since he last communicated with the singer, when she told him she planned to take an indefinite work hiatus.

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," Rudolph, who has worked with Spears for the last 25 years, wrote in the letter first published Monday by Deadline and later confirmed by NBC News.

James Spears and Montgomery are Britney Spears' co-conservators, meaning the singer has essentially had a court-appointed guardian.

“I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudolph's letter added.

Spears' representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph in the audience at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2008. Kevin Mazur / WireImage file

In dramatic testimony in June, Spears, 39, alleged that she was overworked without any breaks, medicated with lithium and prohibited from having more children after her conservators did not allow her to remove her birth control device — decisions she said were approved by her father.

Rudolph said he was originally hired at Spears’ request and that “he has never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations.”

“I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been,” he wrote in the letter.

Last year, Spears began the legal process to remove her father from handling her estate, but a judge on Wednesday denied her request.

On Thursday, the professional co-conservator for Britney Spears’ estate, the Bessemer Trust, filed a petition to resign.

Montgomery was appointed as Britney Spears' temporary conservator of the person in September 2019.

Jamie Spears has vehemently denied his daughter's claims, saying that he only has his daughter’s best interests at heart. He filed a petition last week to investigate the claims that his daughter raised.

Following her testimony, actors, singers and media personalities, including her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and fellow pop singer, Christina Aguilera, voiced their support for the singer.