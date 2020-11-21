U.S. sets another new single-day record: 196,100 cases A record 196,100 in the United States were reported to have Covid-19 Friday, another record was set in a month marked by new records. There were 1,904 reported dead due to the coronavirus, according to NBC News' count of state and county health department figures. An average 1,419 have been reported dead per day this week, up from an average 801 deaths per day four weeks ago, an increase of 77 percent. Ten states counted new single-day records Friday: Delaware with a record 663 cases

Idaho with 1,786 cases

53 reported deaths in Iowa

84 dead in Kansas

3,816 new cases in Kentucky

4,743 in Louisiana

43 dead in Nebraska

Ohio had 8,808 new cases

Utah reported 17 dead

Vermont tied its previous record high set the day before with 149 cases Track all state-level Covid-19 surges.







Iran shuttered businesses and limited travel as cases spike Iran on Saturday shuttered businesses and curtailed travel between its major cities including the capital, Tehran, as it grapples with the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in the Middle East. Top Iranian officials initially downplayed the risks posed by the virus, before recently urging the public to wear masks and avoid unessential travel. The country has recorded daily death tolls of above 430 over the past five days and the Iranian Health Ministry said on Saturday that the total number of confirmed cases has risen to above 840,000. The new lockdown measures, which include shuttering most businesses, shops, malls, and restaurants, include Iran's largest cities of Mashhad, Isfahan, and Shiraz.







Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate despite court challenge Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. The new decree from Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, came six months after a coronavirus stay-at-home order issued last spring was invalidated by the state Supreme Court in a lawsuit that Republican lawmakers brought against the lockdown. The same court heard oral arguments on Monday in a similar lawsuit brought by a prominent Wisconsin conservative donor contesting Evers' authority to impose an earlier face-covering mandate, which is due to expire Saturday.






