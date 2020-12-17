SEE NEW POSTS

Washington state Covid-19 vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week, governor says Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the state's Covid-19 vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed Washington officials of the downsize in coronavirus vaccines without any explanation, according to Inslee who called it "disruptive and frustrating." "Our state remains committed to getting all doses we are allocated out to healthcare providers and into the arms of Washingtonians. While we push for answers, that commitment will not change," Inslee said on Twitter. .@CDCgov has informed us that WA’s vaccine allocation will be cut by 40 percent next week — and that all states are seeing similar cuts.



This is disruptive and frustrating. We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success.



No explanation was given. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 17, 2020 Share this -







Front-line workers in Phoenix receive Covid-19 vaccine at drive-thru location Health care workers and first responders started to receive Covid-19 vaccines at a drive-thru location in Phoenix on Thursday. HonorHealth Medical, a nonprofit hospital system, is organizing the rollout and has the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people a day. In 21 days, the front-line workers will return to the site to receive their second dose. “This is quite a collaboration among healthcare organizations and state and local health agencies to identify the right health care workers and first responders, and get thousands of people signed up,” said Dr. Richard Gray, CEO of the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Right now in Phoenix, AZ, healthcare workers and first responders are arriving to a drive thru location to get their COVID-19 vaccine. In 2 weeks, 15,000 ppl are expected to be vaccinated here. We’re following a doctor through the process and will be live on ⁦@MSNBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/kK74wkxkjb — Meagan Fitzgerald (@MeaganNBC) December 17, 2020 Share this -







Empty stores in New Jersey to be used as vaccination centers Empty Kmart and Sears stores in New Jersey will be converted into vaccination centers when the vaccine arrives in the state, according to the Essex County Executive office. A vacant Sears store at the Livingston Mall and A Kmart store in West Orange are among five sites in Essex County that have been designated as vaccine distribution centers. The Sears store at Livingston Mall, which is owned by Simon Property, closed earlier this year. The West Orange Kmart closed in February. Transformco, which owns both Sears and Kmart, did not respond to an NBC News request for comment. Share this -







Amazon asks CDC to prioritize vaccines for many of its workers Amazon, the country’s second largest employer, is pushing for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to prioritize its workers for receiving the coronavirus vaccine. The e-commerce giant requested its fulfillment center, data center and Whole Foods Markets workers receive the vaccine “at the earliest appropriate time,” according to a letter sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. Amazon is one of dozens of companies, including DoorDash and Uber, who are lobbying for their employee ranks to be among the first to receive the vaccine. Share this -







Lord Speaker of U.K. House of Lords gets vaccinated I just got my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at @GSTTnhs given to me by wonderful senior staff nurse, Gill.



I applaud the work of all those who have been working night and day in our @NHSEngland and those who have moved heaven and earth to make this vaccine possible. pic.twitter.com/Pn40mt80Wj — Lord Speaker (@LordSpeaker) December 17, 2020 Share this -







The CDC banned evictions for those affected by Covid. Why are tenants being thrown out on the street? The day before Thanksgiving, Steve Cowley, a beverage salesman, was at home in Pensacola, Florida, when someone started pounding on the front door. It was the county sheriff serving an eviction notice. Cowley, 36, had nowhere to go. Out of work because of Covid-19 and behind on his rent, he was doing his best to survive on $275-a-week unemployment checks. His car had been repossessed, he said, so he could not live in it, a common refuge for evicted tenants. The sheriff's visit surprised Cowley because he'd provided the county court with documentation required under the federal eviction moratorium issued in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ban aimed to let renters affected by Covid stay in their homes, even if they couldn’t pay their landlords. But Patricia Kinsey, the only judge hearing eviction cases in Escambia County, where Pensacola sits, ordered Cowley out of his home, documents show. Kinsey sided with a lawyer for Cowley's landlord, a big Canadian company that owns 19,000 rental units in North America, who’d argued that the CDC order was unconstitutional. Agreeing with the landlord’s lawyer, Kinsey ruled that the CDC moratorium represented an "unlawful taking" by the U.S. government of landlords’ private property — rental income. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Covid job losses devastate domestic workers, who are largely unseen Judith Bautista found out she was out of a job in June when a moving truck pulled into the home of the family she worked for during the past eight years. “They tell me they buy a mansion in another state,” Bautista said, “and from one day to another one, they say ‘that's it, you don't have a job.'" Bautista, 36, the family's nanny, has been a domestic worker in New York City ever since she immigrated from Puebla, Mexico, at the age of 17. She specializes in caring for children and teens with special needs. Like many other domestic workers, her job came to an end when her employer decided to move out of the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Poland to enter national quarantine on Dec. 28 Poland will enter a nationwide quarantine at the end of the month to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, according to Polish officials. The lockdown be in place from Dec. 28 to Jan. 17, and all hotels, ski slopes, and shopping malls will be closed. "I call on every Pole to be responsible for themselves and their loved ones. But I know that calls won't help," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a news conference on Thursday. Share this -





