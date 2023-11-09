Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza City clashes intensify as civilians flee

"The enemy’s preparation for a prolonged stay in the tunnels can be seen based on water and oxygen means found in the tunnels," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

As Israel's ground operation inside Gaza continued within the strip, the Israel Defense Forces said its troops have destroyed a total of 130 tunnel shafts used by Hamas since the war began.

U.S. hits Iranian facility in Syria, sending a message amid escalating attacks

U.S. fighter jets conducted “a self-defense strike” at a weapons storage facility in Syria that was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

The strike in eastern Syria was carried out at President Joe Biden’s direction, Austin said in a statement. “This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates,” Austin said.

The message to Iran is “we want you to direct your proxies and militia groups to stop attacking us,” a senior defense official said.

