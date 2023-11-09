Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza City clashes intensify as civilians flee

What we know
- Tens of thousands of civilians are heading south from Gaza City on foot, fleeing intensifying clashes between Israel's military and Hamas in an accelerating exodus from the north of the Palestinian enclave.
- A senior U.N. official accused both sides of war crimes as Israel's ground assault and aerial bombardment fuel growing international outrage. Even in the zone Israel has said is safer, airstrikes continue, hospitals are in crisis, and food, water and medical aid are in short supply.
- The U.S., Israel, and Qatar have discussed a proposal for a pause in fighting of up to three days that would bring more aid into Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, said two foreign diplomats.
- U.S. fighter jets conducted strikes on an Iranian weapons storage facility in Syria as the Biden administration grapples with growing signs of escalation across the Middle East.
- More than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 10,500 have been killed. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Hala Gorani, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
IDF says it destroyed 130 Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza
As Israel's ground operation inside Gaza continued within the strip, the Israel Defense Forces said its troops have destroyed a total of 130 tunnel shafts used by Hamas since the war began.
"The enemy’s preparation for a prolonged stay in the tunnels can be seen based on water and oxygen means found in the tunnels," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.
U.S. hits Iranian facility in Syria, sending a message amid escalating attacks
U.S. fighter jets conducted “a self-defense strike” at a weapons storage facility in Syria that was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.
The strike in eastern Syria was carried out at President Joe Biden’s direction, Austin said in a statement. “This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates,” Austin said.
The message to Iran is “we want you to direct your proxies and militia groups to stop attacking us,” a senior defense official said.
A child mourns a lost relative in Khan Younis, Gaza
A Palestinian woman from the Abu Taim family comforts a little girl as they collect the body of a relative for burial from the al-Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza this morning.