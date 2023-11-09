IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza City clashes intensify as civilians flee

U.S. fighter jets conducted strikes on an Iranian weapons storage facility in Syria as the Biden administration grapples with growing signs of escalation across the Middle East.
By NBC News

4m ago / 8:37 AM UTC

IDF says it destroyed 130 Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza

Mithil Aggarwal

As Israel's ground operation inside Gaza continued within the strip, the Israel Defense Forces said its troops have destroyed a total of 130 tunnel shafts used by Hamas since the war began.

"The enemy’s preparation for a prolonged stay in the tunnels can be seen based on water and oxygen means found in the tunnels," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

48m ago / 7:53 AM UTC

U.S. hits Iranian facility in Syria, sending a message amid escalating attacks

Mosheh Gains and Phil Helsel

U.S. fighter jets conducted “a self-defense strike” at a weapons storage facility in Syria that was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

The strike in eastern Syria was carried out at President Joe Biden’s direction, Austin said in a statement. “This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates,” Austin said.

The message to Iran is “we want you to direct your proxies and militia groups to stop attacking us,” a senior defense official said. 

48m ago / 7:53 AM UTC

A child mourns a lost relative in Khan Younis, Gaza

Max Butterworth

A Palestinian woman from the Abu Taim family comforts a little girl as they collect the body of a relative for burial from the al-Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza this morning.

Palestinian Civilians Flee Gaza
Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
48m ago / 7:53 AM UTC

