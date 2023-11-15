IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF raids Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

The raid has intensified fears for hundreds of civilians, including dozens of premature babies, trapped by fighting around the Gaza Strip's main hospital.
What we know

  • The Israeli military said its troops are conducting a "targeted operation against Hamas" at Al-Shifa, the Gaza Strip's main hospital. It comes after the U.S. said it has "information" that militants in Gaza use hospitals including Al-Shifa and tunnels beneath them to hide in and keep hostages — an accusation long made by Israel but denied by doctors and Hamas.
  • The raid has intensified fears for hundreds of civilians, including dozens of premature babies, trapped by fighting and bombardment around the site as fuel, water and food run out and dead bodies decompose. The White House called for patients to be protected, saying it did not "want to see a firefight in a hospital."
  • Israel said it had agreed to allow fuel shipments into Gaza for humanitarian operations for the first time since the war erupted, after growing pressure from aid groups and international leaders.
  • More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 11,200 have been killed. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
IDF continues to strike targets in northern Gaza on Wednesday

Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023.
IDF continues ‘targeted operation’ at Al-Shifa hospital

TEL AVIV — The Israeli military said its troops were still carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas” this morning in the Al-Shifa Hospital.

The IDF said its movements were based on “operational necessities,” as well as intelligence information indicating that “Hamas activity is being directed from that area.”

It said troops encountered explosive devices and terrorist cells prior to their entry, as well as “an engagement” in which it said militants were killed.

The raid has now been ongoing for many hours.

