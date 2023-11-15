Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF raids Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

IDF continues ‘targeted operation’ at Al-Shifa hospital

TEL AVIV — The Israeli military said its troops were still carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas” this morning in the Al-Shifa Hospital.

The IDF said its movements were based on “operational necessities,” as well as intelligence information indicating that “Hamas activity is being directed from that area.”

It said troops encountered explosive devices and terrorist cells prior to their entry, as well as “an engagement” in which it said militants were killed.

The raid has now been ongoing for many hours.