Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli forces storm Gaza hospital again

IDF says it strikes residence of top Hamas leader The Israeli military said it struck the residence of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh overnight. The building was "terrorist infrastructure," the IDF added. During its takeover of Shati camp in northern Gaza, it found and destroyed "a Hamas naval forces weapons cache, containing diving gear, explosive devices, and weapons," the IDF added. NBC News has not verified the claims.





Driver arrested in Tokyo after car strikes barricade near Israeli Embassy TOKYO — Police in Tokyo arrested a driver on Thursday after a vehicle rammed into a barricade near the Israeli Embassy, injuring a police officer. Police at scene where a car crashed through a barrier near the Israeli embassy in Toyko today. Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP - Getty Images A man in his 50s who is believed to be a member of a right-wing group was arrested on the spot, local media reported, citing a police source. The police officer suffered a hand injury and was taken to a hospital. It was not clear what the motive might have been or whether the embassy was being targeted.





Aid organization 'extremely worried' for civilians at Al-Shifa Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, is "extremely worried" for the lives of innocent people who are at Al-Shifa Hospital. "As Israeli forces enter Al Shifa hospital, we call once again for the protection of medical staff, patients and displaced civilians sheltered inside the hospital," the organization said in a post on X today. "We are extremely worried for their lives."





Cancer patients transported from Gaza to Turkey Two planes carrying more than two dozen Palestinian cancer patients, many of them children, arrived in Turkey for treatment early today. Adem Altan / AFP - Getty Images Adem Altan / AFP - Getty Images Patients who had crossed from Gaza into Egypt are carried on a stretchers after arriving at the Esenboga Airport in Ankara.





WATCH: Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza





2 arrested in 'spontaneous' protest where Trudeau was eating dinner At least two people were arrested last night after around 250 people gathered in what Vancouver Police Department described as "spontaneous" protest outside where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was having dinner. Sgt. Steve Addison told reporters today that police did not receive advanced notice of a demonstration but approximately 100 officers were sent to the Chinatown location to disperse the crowd so that Trudeau could be escorted out. Video posted to social media appeared to show a group of people chanting "cease-fire now" at Trudeau inside of a restaurant before he got up and left. The incident occurred an hour before the Chinatown protest and police did require significant response, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Trudeau's office confirmed in a statement the prime minister was approached by demonstrators in Vancouver and said it does not comment on his security detail or process with regard to specific interactions.





Palestinian officials say harder to update death toll as health system buckles RAMALLAH — Palestinian health authorities said on Wednesday it was becoming increasingly difficult to obtain accurate casualty figures from Gaza due to the collapse of the hospital and health system in parts of the Israeli-besieged enclave. The Palestinian health ministry has been issuing a constantly updated total of the casualties from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, launched in the wake of the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7. But as Israeli forces have pushed deep into the Gaza Strip and communications infrastructure has been degraded, contact with hospitals has buckled and systematic data collection has become more problematic, the ministry said. "For the fourth consecutive day, the ministry faces challenges in updating the number of casualties because of services and communications collapsing in hospitals in the north," it said in a statement.





Israel calls it a humanitarian corridor, but for fleeing Palestinians, it's forced displacement GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — On the eastern edge of Gaza City, hundreds of families march down Salah al-Din road as the sun begins to set on Wednesday afternoon. Many carry babies and small children, while others push the elderly in wheelchairs. Some wave large white flags, while all carry what few possessions they can on a journey with no clear end in sight. "There's tens of thousands of people leaving their neighborhoods in Gaza coming through here going south," Maj. Shraga of the Jerusalem Brigade told NBC News, whose last name the IDF asked to be withheld for security reasons. An Israeli soldier watches as Palestinian families flee south on the edge of Gaza City. NBC News Israel has said its evacuation routes from northern Gaza are designed to get Palestinian civilians to safety, which it says is proof of its commitment to protecting innocents even as it targets Hamas. More than 11,200 people have been killed during Israel's offensive on Gaza in the weeks since Hamas' attack on Israel, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is controlled by Hamas. But for many of the more than 1.6 million people who the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says have already been displaced in Gaza since the conflict began, the route feels like a forced exodus. Read the full story here.





