Russia-Ukraine war live updates: West moves to ramp up pressure on Putin

The United States and European Union are ramping up pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more "courageous" sanctions against Moscow.
Congress voted on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and to ban imports of the country's oil and gas into the U.S., with the legislation headed to President Joe Biden's desk. Meanwhile, the E.U. approved new sanctions, including a ban on Russian coal as European Parliament pushed for a full embargo on imports of oil, gas and nuclear fuel.
The efforts come as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.
On the ground, Ukraine's president warned of scenes "even scarier" than in Bucha, where Russian forces have been accused of killing and torturing hundreds of people, as work began "on dismantling the rubble" to search for victims in town of Borodyanka.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin made a rare admission of difficulties on the ground Thursday, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledging Russia had seen "significant" losses of troops in Ukraine.
Mood of peace talks has been affected by events in Bucha, negotiator says
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been ongoing, but the mood of the negotiations has shifted since the atrocities Russian forces are alleged to have committed in Bucha came to light, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has said.
In televised comments Friday, Podolyak, a presidential adviser, said there was an "ongoing online process" for peace talks between the two countries. But he added that the events in Bucha, where Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of killing and torturing more than 300 people, had left "a certain imprint" on the negotiations.
“This is not a question of the actual conduct of negotiations, but the emotional background against which these negotiations are conducted," he said. "Ukrainian society is now much more negative about any negotiation concept that concerns the Russian Federation." Still, he said the negotiation process was important to Ukraine.
Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians in its attacks on Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have retaken Sumy, governor says
Ukrainian forces have retaken control of Sumy, a city on Ukraine's border with Russia, after Russian forces left the area, according to its governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
NBC News was not able to independently verify the claim.
In a Telegram post on Friday, Zhyvytskyi said an ongoing restoration and de-mining operation was taking place in the area.
"The area is free of [Russian forces], so if you hear explosions (and there have been many in recent days) — it’s rescuers and explosives. They are neutralizing the ammunition left by the Russian military on our land." he said.
The governor warned Ukrainians to steer clear of the region around the city.
"There are a lot of mined and unexplored areas. Do not drive on the roadsides and do not use forest roads. Do not approach destroyed equipment or [Russian] sites!" he said.
Russia forces in northern Ukraine have 'fully withdrawn' to Belarus and Russia, U.K. says
Russian forces have "fully withdrawn" from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, Britain's defense ministry has said.
In an intelligence update on Friday, the defense ministry said that at least some of those forces would be transferred to East Ukraine to fight in the Donbas region.
"Many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east," it said, adding that any mass redeployment from the north would likely take at least a week.
Meanwhile, it said Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues, with Russian forces having advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium, which it said remains under Russian control.
Ten evacuation corridors to open in Ukraine
Ten evacuation corridors for evacuation have been planned for Friday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Telegram.
The planned corridors include evacuation out of the encircled city of Mariupol towards Zaporizhzhia using own private transport as well as from Melitopol and Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said. Five evacuation routes out of Luhansk will also be available.
Ukrainian officials have said that evacuation out of Mariupol has been extremely challenging with safe passages repeatedly attacked and blocked.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that after days of difficulties trying to reach the besieged port city, it was able to facilitate a convoy of private cars and buses carrying more than 500 people to Zaporizhzhia.
European Commission chief heads to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is headed to Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In a tweet Friday morning, von der Leyen said she was "looking forward to Kyiv."
The trip comes as Zelenskyy has called for the West to be more "courageous" in pressuring Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday, the European Union approved a phased-in ban on Russian coal, while the European Parliament called for a full embargo on imports of oil and gas.