Russia-Ukraine war live updates: West moves to ramp up pressure on Putin

The United States and European Union are ramping up pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more "courageous" sanctions against Moscow.

Congress voted on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and to ban imports of the country's oil and gas into the U.S., with the legislation headed to President Joe Biden's desk. Meanwhile, the E.U. approved new sanctions, including a ban on Russian coal as European Parliament pushed for a full embargo on imports of oil, gas and nuclear fuel.

The efforts come as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday.

On the ground, Ukraine's president warned of scenes "even scarier" than in Bucha, where Russian forces have been accused of killing and torturing hundreds of people, as work began "on dismantling the rubble" to search for victims in town of Borodyanka.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin made a rare admission of difficulties on the ground Thursday, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledging Russia had seen "significant" losses of troops in Ukraine.

