South Carolina primary live updates: Democrats vote for 2020 candidates

Democrats in South Carolina are heading to the polls on Saturday to vote in the nation's first-in-the-south primary.
Saturday's contest could be a pivotal moment for many of the candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who is hoping his long-touted firewall can reinvigorate his campaign after disappointing finishes in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, and front-runner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will be looking to expand his base going into Super Tuesday.
Also in the running are Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusettes and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who decided to skip the first four nominating contests, is not on the ballot.
Highlights from the South Carolina primary
Live Blog
Buttigieg issues with black voters magnified in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Georgette Mayo, who is African American, doesn't like Pete Buttigieg.
"I don't trust him," said Mayo, an archivist at the College of Charleston, who has narrowed her choices in Saturday's Democratic primary to Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.
"In regards to him as mayor in South Bend, and the friction that there was with the police chief — he just hasn't made up for that," she said. "To me, he's just not even a consideration."
Mayo is among the many black voters in South Carolina who — citing Buttigieg's mixed record on race when he was a mayor in Indiana — say they just can't fathom backing him.
Buttigieg's struggles to win over African American voters have long been in the spotlight.
He's defended policy decisions he made as mayor that were not well received by the city's black community, and he’s faced blowback in confronting race relations and policing there.
Buttigieg's challenge in tackling race issues, however, are especially pertinent in South Carolina, where black voters make up a majority of the Democratic electorate and where every winner of the state's Democratic primary since 1992 (except for John Edwards in 2004) has gone on to win the party's nomination.
On the South Carolina airwaves: Negative ads and appeals to black voters
WASHINGTON — With just one day to go until South Carolina's pivotal Democratic presidential primary, the Palmetto State's ad wars are heating up.
Philanthropist and billionaire Tom Steyer has blanketed the state to the tune of $20 million in television and radio ads in South Carolina this cycle, according to Advertising Analytics. That's more than the rest of the Democratic field combined.
Far behind him, but ahead of the rest of the pack, is former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has spent $2.4 million. (While former Mayor Michael Bloomberg isn't on the ballot in South Carolina, he's running $2 million in ads in adjacent states that bleed onto the airwaves in South Carolina.)
Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has spent $700,000; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has spent $690,000; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has spent $580,000; Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent $500,000; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has spent $470,000.
And Super PACs supporting Klobuchar, Warren and Biden have spent $980,000, $590,000 and $110,000 respectively.
Why South Carolina is the ultimate test for Bernie Sanders
Why South Carolina is the ultimate test for Bernie SandersFeb. 28, 202003:52
Everything you need to know about South Carolina's primary
The 2020 primary race is heading to South Carolina for the nation's First in the South nominating contest.
The South Carolina primary tests candidates' strength with black voters, who made up nearly two-thirds of the Democratic primary electorate in 2016.
The state also boasts a nearly-perfect track record; since Democrats in the state first used a primary in 1992, every winner except for one has gone on to win the Democratic nomination. The exception: Neighboring-state favorite John Edwards, who won South Carolina but ultimately lost the nod to John Kerry.
Here’s everything you need to know about the South Carolina primary.
5 things to watch in the South Carolina primary: A moment of truth for Joe Biden
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Democratic primary here on Saturday will determine whether Joe Biden’s campaign is alive and kicking, or whether another candidate can lay claim to being the strongest challenger to national front-runner Bernie Sanders.
South Carolina is the first majority-black primary electorate on the calendar — about 60 percent in 2016 — and the winner in four out of the last five contests since 1992 has gone on to capture the party’s nomination (the exception, John Edwards of neighboring North Carolina in 2004, ended up as the vice presidential pick.)
The primary comes three days before the immensely important "Super Tuesday" contests, and Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar are all jockeying for position.
Here are five things to watch for when polls close at 7 p.m. EST.