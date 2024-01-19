Election 2024 live updates: Republicans hit the trail ahead of the New Hampshire primary

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail
- Former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are campaigning in New Hampshire with four days to go until the primary.
- After facing criticism over her lack of activity in the Granite State, Haley has six events on her schedule today. She needs a strong showing on Tuesday to keep her campaign hopes alive following a third-place Iowa finish.
- A new tracking poll shows Trump continues to lead Haley and DeSantis by double digits in New Hampshire.
Democratic governors highlight strength of abortion rights for 2024 campaigns
Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Tim Walz of Minnesota on Friday stressed the importance of President Joe Biden's campaign focusing on abortion rights this year.
“There have been countless, horrifying stories of women being denied life saving care, and doctors under the threat of prosecution for just doing their jobs. And we know that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, things will only get worse,” Whitmer told reporters on a press call hosted by the Democratic Governors Association.
“Democrats like Joe Biden are protecting and expanding reproductive freedom where the other guys want to continue to push for a national ban and rip these rights away from all of us,” she added.
Walz, the chair of the DGA, said that although legislating abortion is now relegated to the states, federal candidates like Biden can still campaign on abortion rights.
“I don’t think you have to be a statewide candidate to stand on this issue of freedom,” he said.
“I’m not suggesting that the presidential campaign, you know, take this in a robust way in all 50 states, but I do think that they should be embracing this and contrasting this to what the alternatives are in this upcoming election,” Whitmer added.
“This is a stark difference. You know, there are many differences between the former president and President Biden, without question, but I think this is one that really we’ve seen has animated people and driven them out to the polls. And so I think it can be persuasive,” she continued.
The press call highlighted the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also commemorate the anniversary on Tuesday, with a campaign rally in northern Virginia.
It’s do-or-die time for Haley
Haley and her allies are already trying to lower expectations for the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
“A strong second is going to be great, that’s wonderful,” said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who has endorsed Haley.
Haley herself told CNN Thursday night that her personal goal “is to make sure we do better than we did in Iowa” — where she finished third behind Trump and DeSantis.
Let’s be real, however: If Haley can’t beat Trump in New Hampshire — with all of its famed independent voters — she isn’t going to beat Trump anywhere.
(And even if she tops him in the Granite State, her coalition isn’t built to beat Trump in a delegate race, but that’s a story for another day.)
Second place isn’t going to cut it for Haley if the goal is to win the GOP presidential nomination.
As the immortal Ricky Bobby put it in “Talladega Nights,” per our colleague Chuck Todd, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”
Especially if the objective is to defeat your party’s ex-president for the 2024 presidential nomination.
White House cancels $5B in student debt for 74k borrowers
In a new wave of student loan forgiveness, the Biden administration is canceling $5 billion in debt for 74,000 borrowers, many of whom worked in public sector jobs for more than a decade.
President Joe Biden said that 44,000 of Friday’s approved borrowers were having their education debt wiped clean after 10 years of public service, and that those borrowers included teachers, nurses and firefighters. Nearly 30,000 borrowers have worked toward repayment for at least 20 years but “never got the relief they earned through income-driven repayment plans,” Biden said in a statement.
It’s the latest round of loan forgiveness efforts after the Supreme Court struck down the White House’s student loan debt relief plan last year. Since the ruling, the White House has launched a series of smaller relief programs.
“My Administration is able to deliver relief to these borrowers — and millions more — because of fixes we made to broken student loan programs that were preventing borrowers from getting relief they were entitled to under the law,” Biden said on Friday.
The new cancellations bring the total number of people who have had debt canceled under the Biden administration to 3.7 million, the White House said.
N.H. tracking poll shows Trump holding double-digit lead
Trump continues to hold a double-digit lead in New Hampshire, according to the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll.
The survey showed Trump at 52%, followed by Haley with 35% and DeSantis with 6%.
The poll of 500 likely GOP primary voters was conducted Jan. 17-18 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4% percentage points.
Where the 2024 candidates are today
Haley is barnstorming New Hampshire as she looks to close the gap with Trump ahead of Tuesday's primary. She has six events scheduled throughout the day after facing criticism from some Republicans about her lack of activity down the final stretch.
DeSantis is back in New Hampshire with three events scheduled.
Trump is set to hold a rally this evening on Concord. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will hold an event on behalf of Trump's campaign this afternoon.
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., has two events on his schedule in New Hampshire today.