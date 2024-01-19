Election 2024 live updates: Republicans hit the trail ahead of the New Hampshire primary

Democratic governors highlight strength of abortion rights for 2024 campaigns

Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Tim Walz of Minnesota on Friday stressed the importance of President Joe Biden's campaign focusing on abortion rights this year.

“There have been countless, horrifying stories of women being denied life saving care, and doctors under the threat of prosecution for just doing their jobs. And we know that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, things will only get worse,” Whitmer told reporters on a press call hosted by the Democratic Governors Association.

“Democrats like Joe Biden are protecting and expanding reproductive freedom where the other guys want to continue to push for a national ban and rip these rights away from all of us,” she added.

