IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 10 minutes ago

Congress races the clock to avoid a government shutdown: Live updates

Congress still lacks a clear path forward as millions of federal workers and military families face a pause in paychecks.
People walk along the east front plaza of the US Capitol as night falls on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. The House Rules Committee is holding a full committee hearing to set guidelines for the upcoming debate and vote on the two Articles of Impeachment of President Trump in the House of Representatives.
People walk along the east front plaza of the U.S. Capitol, in 2019.Samuel Corum / Getty Images file
By NBC News

The latest news on a potential government shutdown:

  • Congress has little time left to avoid a shutdown and they still don't have a plan.
  • Federal funding will expire on Saturday night, with a shutdown beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday.
  • The Senate has been working in a bipartisan manner and has a bill to fund the government through Nov. 17 that should pass in the coming days, though perhaps not before the weekend deadline.
  • Meanwhile, some conservative House Republicans are pushing for deep spending cuts, saying they'll refuse to support the Senate's bill or any short-term legislation that would buy Congress more time to act.
10m ago / 1:10 PM UTC

Government shutdown inches closer with little progress on Capitol Hill

Sept. 28, 202304:55
10m ago / 1:10 PM UTC

House Republicans are meeting this morning

Sarah Mimms

The House GOP conference is meeting at the Capitol Hill Club at 9 a.m., usually an indication that they're talking about something campaign-related.

It's unclear if the looming shutdown is a main topic on their list today, or if they'll be discussing last night's GOP debate. But the funding deadline is bound to come up with just a few days left to act.

NBC News