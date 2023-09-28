Congress races the clock to avoid a government shutdown: Live updates

The latest news on a potential government shutdown:
- Congress has little time left to avoid a shutdown and they still don't have a plan.
- Federal funding will expire on Saturday night, with a shutdown beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday.
- The Senate has been working in a bipartisan manner and has a bill to fund the government through Nov. 17 that should pass in the coming days, though perhaps not before the weekend deadline.
- Meanwhile, some conservative House Republicans are pushing for deep spending cuts, saying they'll refuse to support the Senate's bill or any short-term legislation that would buy Congress more time to act.
House Republicans are meeting this morning
The House GOP conference is meeting at the Capitol Hill Club at 9 a.m., usually an indication that they're talking about something campaign-related.
It's unclear if the looming shutdown is a main topic on their list today, or if they'll be discussing last night's GOP debate. But the funding deadline is bound to come up with just a few days left to act.