Merrick Garland to be grilled on Trump and Hunter Biden cases: Live updates

Rep. Mike Johnson accidentally calls Garland 'Mr. Weiss,' presses him on interference Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., a member of GOP leadership, kicked off member questioning by accidentally calling Garland "Mr. Weiss," then pressed the AG about whether he had interfered in the Hunter Biden probe. "Has anyone from the White House provided direction at any time to you personally or to any senior officials at the DOJ regarding how the Hunter Biden investigation was to be carried out?" "No," Garland replied. He was then asked if he had any contact at FBI headquarters about the Biden probe. Garland said he could not remember, adding that he promised senators during his confirmation process that he would "leave Mr. Weiss in place and I would not interfere with his investigation" into Hunter Biden. "I have kept that promise," Garland said.





Garland warns about 'catastrophic' consequences if Congress defunds the FBI Nadler brought up calls by some congressional Republicans to defund the FBI in the upcoming bill to fund the federal government and asked Garland what the impact would be on the country. Defunding the FBI, Garland said, would leave the U.S. exposed "to the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party, the attacks by Iranians on American citizens and attempts to assassinate former officials, to Russian aggression, to North Korean cyberattacks, to violent crime in the United States, which the FBI helps to fight against, to all kinds of espionage to domestic violent extremists who have attacked our churches or synagogues or mosques and who have killed individuals out of racial hatred." "I just cannot imagine the consequences of defunding the FBI, but they would be catastrophic," Garland said.





FBI agent disputed key parts of IRS whistleblower claims about Hunter Biden investigation The FBI agent who oversaw the agency's investigation into Hunter Biden disputed a claim by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley that the Justice Department gave preferential treatment to President Joe Biden's son, according to a transcript of an interview obtained by NBC News. In an interview Sept. 7 with the House Judiciary and Ways and Means committees, Thomas Sobocinski rebutted Shapley's claim that U.S. Attorney David Weiss had said he was not the deciding person on whether to bring charges in the case. After an Oct. 7 meeting with Weiss' team and investigators from the FBI and the IRS working on the case, Shapley prepared an email of notes that stated that Weiss said he was "not the deciding person on whether charges are filed." That claim has been central to the House GOP's scrutiny of Weiss' investigation. Sobocinski, who oversaw the FBI's work on the investigation when he became the special agent in charge of the Baltimore field office in July 2021, said he did not remember Weiss making that statement. "I was consistently aware that David Weiss had the authority in the U.S. to bring the charges where venue presented itself," Sobocinski said. "The minute I got there in July of '21, it was always the understanding and the communication between David Weiss and myself is that he had that authority to bring it on behalf of the Department." Read the full story here.





Garland grows emotional talking about family's Holocaust experience Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP Garland grew emotional in his opening statement as he discussed how his family fled religious persecution in the last century. "My family fled religious persecution in Eastern Europe at the start of the 20th century. My grandmother, who was one of five children born in what is now Belarus, made it to the United States, as did two of her siblings," Garland said. "Two did not. Those two were later killed in the Holocaust." "If not for America, there is little doubt that the same would have happened to my grandmother," he continued. "But this country took her in. And under the protection of our laws, she was able to live without fear of persecution." "That protection is what distinguishes our country from so many others. The protection of law — the rule of law — is the foundation of our system of government," Garland said. "Repaying this country for the debt my family owes for our very lives has been the focus of my entire professional life," Garland said.





Nadler argues GOP is trying to distract from indictments against Trump Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, slammed Republicans in his opening statement for focusing the hearing on the investigations into Hunter Biden and Trump. Nadler said that Republican supporters of Trump are prioritizing this in order to shift the attention from the indictments charging the former president. "Extreme MAGA Republicans have poisoned our vital oversight work. They've ignored our legitimate oversight responsibilities, and use their power to stage one political stunt after another," said Nadler, who added that Republicans are wasting taxpayer dollars on investigations into President Biden and his family. He said they are "desperate to find evidence for an absurd impeachment and desperate to distract from the mounting legal peril facing Donald Trump." "Today I implore the public to see through the sham," Nadler said. "I have no doubt that you will hear a deluge of conspiracy theories and baseless accusations. They will quote freely from so-called whistleblowers who have been broadly discredited or contradicted. They will viciously attack federal law enforcement." Rep. Nadler claims GOP using Garland hearing as a 'political stunt' Sept. 20, 2023 06:45





Who is David Weiss? Acting U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Wilmington, Del., in 2016. Suchat Pederson / The Wilmington News-Journal via AP file U.S. Attorney David Weiss, based in Delaware, was nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate and has been in charge of the federal investigation into Hunter Biden. Federal officials from that office launched the probe in 2018 and last month, Garland named Weiss as a special counsel for the investigation. Earlier this year, Weiss's office charged Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime, which was possession of a gun while using narcotics. After a plea deal collapsed, Weiss indicted the president's son last week on gun charges.





GOP lawmakers say they don't think they'll be satisfied with Garland's testimony Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters ahead of the hearing that he doesn't think he'll hear what he wants to hear from Garland. "I don't think he can satisfy us," Johnson said. As Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., entered the hearing room, he was asked what he needs to hear from Garland in order to be satisfied. "What do I need to hear? Probably nothing he is going to say," he said.





'I am not the president's lawyer,' Garland will say in opening remarks Attorney General Merrick Garland before his hearing on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP Garland plans to use strong language later this morning in pushing back against Republican criticism of the DOJ in what is expected to be a contentious hearing. "Our job is to pursue justice, without fear or favor. Our job is not to do what is politically convenient," he will say, according to excerpts of his prepared testimony obtained by NBC News. "As the president himself has said, and I reaffirm here today: I am not the president's lawyer," Garland will say. "I will also add that I am not Congress's prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people. Our job is to follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead. And that is what we do."





Jordan also wants an interview with Hunter Biden special counsel In a letter to Garland on Tuesday, Jordan requested that Hunter Biden special counsel David Weiss attend a transcribed interview with the committee on Oct. 11, followed by a public hearing on Oct. 18, according to a letter provided to NBC News. In the letter, Jordan requested transcribed interviews with six other Justice Department officials as the committee probes the Hunter Biden case.





