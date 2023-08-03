Trump indictment live updates: Effort to overturn 2020 election at center of charges

DC police anticipate street closures and urge public to 'remain vigilant'

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said yesterday that there would be rolling street closures that would disrupt traffic during Trump's arraignment and it was working with federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the public's safety.

The department "is working closely with the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police, the Federal Protective Service, and other agencies to ensure safety and security surrounding Thursday’s court appearance by the former president," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

"There are parking restrictions in the immediate blocks surrounding the federal courthouse," the statement noted. "Please be aware of posted Emergency No Parking signs in the area and monitor @DCPoliceTraffic for the latest on road closures and traffic delays."

"MPD encourages the public to remain vigilant, if you see something, say something," the statement said. "Please report immediate suspicious activity by calling 911."