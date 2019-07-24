Breaking News Emails
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees about his report into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump. Follow live for updates, analysis and fact-checks.
Live Blog
Former Obama adviser David Axelrod reacts to Mueller hearing
Fact check: GOP rep says Trump 'cooperated fully' with Mueller's investigation
This claim, made by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., is false.
"President Trump cooperated fully with the investigation, he knew he had done nothing wrong," Johnson said, wrapping up questioning for GOP members on the Judiciary Committee.
The president refused to sit for an interview with the special counsel’s office, agreeing only to answer written about Russian interference and possible coordination with his presidential campaign. He refused to answer questions about obstruction of justice, notably, and took a number of actions intended to disrupt, control, and limit the investigation, according to Mueller’s report.
“The president’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the president declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” the report adds.
Dems' hope for a Mueller report movie hasn't materialized
If the Democrats were hoping to present a clear narrative of presidential wrongdoing during the Judiciary Committee hearing — one that could be easily understood by someone not familiar with the details of the Russia investigation — they arguably did not succeed.
They did get Robert Mueller to acknowledge that his report didn’t exonerate the president, contradicting Donald Trump’s repeated claim. And they did get him to affirm some of the report’s most damning passages on obstruction of justice.
But Mueller would not be drawn in to discussing his findings in plain language that might help the public understand what it means to obstruct a criminal investigation and why that is a crime. He declined even to read passages from the report, requiring his questioner to do that. Repeatedly, he answered questions by saying, “I’d refer you to the report.” And he re-stated his position that his team didn’t make a prosecutorial decision on whether the president committed a crime.
Mueller also often failed to push back when Republicans attacked the integrity of his investigation and its findings.
A swing voter unfamiliar with the players and the details, tuning in to learn what all the fuss is about, saw a witness whose primary objective seemed to be avoiding answering questions, as he was buffeted by politicians trying to score points. Mueller deflected or declined to answer more than 100 times. He did not seem conversant with many of the details in his report.
“I don’t think you have reviewed a report that is as thorough, as fair, as consistent as the report that we have in front of us,” he said at one point. But if the idea was that Mueller was going to deliver the movie version of a book few people read, that did not happen.
Mueller defends his team amid accusations of bias
During an exchange with Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., Mueller defended his team of attorneys who worked in the special counsel probe from allegations of political bias.
Armstrong had pressed on Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and others who have come under fire on the right for anti-Trump text messages and ties to Democrats.
Mueller said he wanted to address those allegations, saying he never asked potential employees about their political leanings, adding, “What I care about is the capability of the individual to do the job,” do it expediently “and with integrity.”
The exchange underscores what Trump and his allies have claimed, without evidence, over the course of the investigation: Mueller was conflicted and his investigation was run by "angry" Democrats. But Mueller has been insistent that he operated with independence and worked to make sure that the investigation had the appearance of fairness, including firing or transferring employees seen as conflicted. However, he did reveal that he did not know that one of the lawyers on his team, Jeannie Rhee, represented Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation before she joined his team.
Fact check: Did Mueller interview for the FBI director job?
Mueller was interrogated by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, about a conversation he had with the president the day before he was appointed special counsel: Was it a job interview? The president has repeatedly said that Mueller "interviewed" for the job and was turned down, claiming this created a conflict of interest to his appointment as special counsel.
But Mueller said it wasn't a job interview.
“My understanding is I was not applying for the job, I was asked to give my input on what it would take to do the job which triggered the interview you were talking about,” Mueller told Steube. “I interviewed with the president, it was about the job, but it was not about me applying for the job.”
And Mueller's claim here is backed up by Trump's own aides, including former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who told the special counsel's office that Mueller wasn't seeking a job for himself.
"Bannon recalled that the White House had invited Mueller to speak to the President to offer a perspective on the institution of the FBI. Bannon said that, although the White House thought about beseeching Mueller to become Director again, he did not come in looking for the job,” the report reads, citing interviews with Bannon.
How the Mueller testimony highlights a culture clash
MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas sums up the hearing like this:
Mueller gets a laugh!
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, posing a hypothetical to illustrate her point, asked Mueller if she could face five years in jail for lying to his investigators.
“Yes,” Mueller responded firmly.
But then he reconsidered.
“Well, wait,” he said. “It’s Congress.”
Mueller’s quip drew a laugh from some in the room, briefly cutting through the tension that has consumed the hearing amid the partisan grandstanding.
What does Mueller mean when he says "that is correct"?
Ted Lieu used his questioning to argue that Mueller would have indicted Trump but for the OLC restriction. Mueller replied, "That is correct."
Lieu's suggestion is along the lines that “a crime was found but could not be charged.” But that’s not what the report says. So there may be further debate about what Mueller meant by his reply to Lieu.
Dems rushing to get their questions in
As Nadler just announced, Democrats are under the gun to get as many of their remaining members time to ask questions before the agreed-upon end time.
There are at least seven Democratic members who have yet to ask questions by my count — all freshmen. As Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., was speaking, a Democratic committee staffer passed a post-it note to another member to put in front of her that appears to have suggested she quickly wrap up. She did shortly after seeing the note.
Mueller prefers 'I don’t agree' to 'That’s not true'
In his exchanges with GOP lawmakers, Mueller has seemed reluctant to accuse his questioners of stating falsehoods. He has, with a few notable exceptions, shied away from saying that various assertions and claims are “not true.”
Instead, the former special counsel has frequently responded with riffs on the same phrase: “I don’t agree with that characterization,” “I don’t agree with your analysis,” and so on.