Photo: Putin addresses Russian Parliament Pavel Bednyakov / Sputnik via AP Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, including lawmakers of the State Duma, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other officials in Moscow on Tuesday.





Putin claims Kyiv and its western allies started the war Days before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine and its Western allies had starting of the war. "They started it," Putin told lawmakers in Moscow. On Feb. 24, 2022, thousands of Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine, launching a major conflict that has destabilized the world order and isolated Russia. This followed the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and years of supporting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Many anticipate Putin's long-delayed state-of-the-nation speech to set the tone for the year ahead and shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war, which it officially calls a "special military operation."





Photo: Quiet streets outside the Kremlin ahead of Putin speech Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Red Square in central Moscow is closed for security reasons prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin's state of the nation address on Tuesday.





China 'deeply worried' over escalation of war China is "deeply worried" about the war in Ukraine spiraling out of control, the country's foreign minister said Tuesday. "We urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire, stop shifting blame to China and stop touting Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow," Qin Gang told a security conference in Beijing, in an apparent dig at the United States and its allies' support towards both Ukraine and Taiwan. "Since the outbreak of the crisis, China has taken an objective and impartial stance based on the merits of the issues," he said. While China has long refrained from condemning Moscow for its invasion, he said China was seeking "common security" and was ready to promote dialogue and consultation towards ending the crisis.





Russian ruble weakens ahead of Putin address to parliament This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW — The ruble weakened on Tuesday despite increased demand for the currency as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to address lawmakers on the Ukraine conflict. Early Tuesday, the ruble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 75.05, edging closer to an almost 10-month low of 75.30 hit on Friday. The currency is usually in greater demand before month-end taxes are due on Feb. 28, when exporters typically convert their foreign currency revenue. "The weakening in the first half of February is to a large degree linked with psychological pessimism over the expectation of new sanctions," said Andrei Kochetkov, lead analyst at Otkritie Research.





President Joe Biden, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hug as they say goodbye at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP





Some House Republicans criticize Biden for trip into Ukraine Biden's surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday drew a range of attacks from conservative Republicans who accused him of neglecting issues back at home, including the southern border. Read more here.





Rep. Jason Crow on why he thinks Biden should send Ukraine F-16s Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., is one of five lawmakers hailing from both parties who signed a letter pressing Biden to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine — military assistance Biden has previously said the U.S. would not be willing to provide. Crow said in an interview on "Andrea Mitchell Reports" Monday that Ukraine needs the jets in order "to go on the offensive and retake territory as soon as the mud season ends, otherwise the Russians will rebuild their military power and will continue to try to press this fight." The fourth-generation fights would give Ukraine a chance at establishing air superiority, "which they haven't been able to do since the first days of the war," Crow added.





