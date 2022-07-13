Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be nearly over, but Prime members can still get sitewide savings on popular categories ranging from vacuums and pet products to tech and fitness equipment through tonight. And whether you want to replace your old bed or want to completely revamp your sleep, Amazon is offering notable discounts on top rated mattresses during the sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Macy's are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of this fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day mattress deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales on sleep products at other retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl's. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite sales throughout the day.

Amazon Prime Day mattress deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day mattress deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 27,847 reviews on Amazon

This 14-inch thick mattress from Classic Brands has gel in the top memory foam layer, which the brand says helps provide cooling. It has a middle layer of open-cell gel foam that helps promote airflow, according to Classic Brands, and a bottom layer of high-density base foam. The mattress also comes with two free pillows.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 916 reviews on Amazon

This mattress has three layers of foam all wrapped in a knitted jacquard cover that the brand says helps provide cooling. The 12-inch thick mattress can carry up to 500 pounds (except for the twin size, which can hold up to 250 pounds).

4.4-star average rating from 15,591 reviews on Amazon

This 9.5-inch thick mattress from Tuft & Needle uses open-celled foam, graphite and cooling gel, which the brand says can wick moisture and help you sleep cooler. The brand says the mattress is best for back and stomach sleepers. The mattress also includes antimicrobial protection.

4.5-star average rating from 4,302 reviews on Amazon

This 10-inch thick mattress is firm, according to the retailer, which means it should be suitable for heavier people, Casper says. It uses a layer of perforated foam that allows air to pass through for a cooler, more breathable sleep, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,230 reviews on Amazon

This hybrid mattress is 10 inches thick and uses a 2-inch top layer of adaptive foam, 1-inch layer of slow recovery foam, 6-inch pocketed coils and a 1-inch layer of base foam. According to the brand, the foam and coils combine to create a pressure relieving, bouncy feel.

4.5-star average rating from 952 reviews on Amazon

This hybrid mattress from Casper contains both foam and coil layers. The top foam layer has perforations to increase airflow and the next foam layer down is firmer at the hips and softer near the shoulders, which the brand says helps promote spinal alignment. Below those foam layers is a layer of pocketed coils, then a layer of base foam.

4.6-star average rating from 44,647 reviews on Amazon

This all-foam mattress from Ashley Furniture has foam layers wrapped in a stretch knit cover that the brand says provides extra breathability. According to the brand, the mattress works with several types of bed frames, including box springs, adjustable bases, platform and traditional beds.

The best Prime Day mattress sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day mattress sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day mattress sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering mattress and sleep Prime Day sales we recommend.

