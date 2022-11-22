Amazon’s early Black Friday savings are officially here. Following the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale last month — a second Prime Day-like event that gave Prime members special deals ahead of the holiday shopping season — Amazon now joins other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering sales on items across shopping categories, ranging from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion items.

Unlike Prime Day and the most recent Prime Early Access Sale, anyone can shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals — although the retailer does offer some exclusive deals for Prime members. Another thing to know: Prime members can sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card to earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods, along with other perks — here’s what to know before you sign up for Amazon’s credit card, according to Select’s money experts.

Amazon Black Friday 2022: The best early deals

Below, we rounded up some of the best deals from Amazon’s early Black Friday event based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest. To ensure the quality of each deal, we used price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Keepa and Honey to ensure that each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during the retailer’s Prime Day-like sales event in mid-October.

Best Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

4.7-star average rating from 10,573 reviews on Amazon

This All-Clad two-piece cookware set comes with an 8- and 10-inch frying pan, both of which are nonstick, have an anti-warp stainless steel base and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. Though these frying pans are dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends hand washing them to preserve the nonstick coating.

4.6-star average rating from 51,531 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite hand mixers, this option from Hamilton Beach offers six speeds, along with the brand’s “QuickBurst” function that adds extra power when you need it. The electric hand mixer also includes two beaters and a whisk attachment, which you can store inside the device’s snap-on case when not in use. In addition to this, it comes with a built-in groove that allows you to rest the mixer on your cooking bowl to help reduce messes, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 56,790 reviews on Amazon

One of our picks for the best air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus is a convection oven-style air fryer with a 10-quart capacity and two racks to maximize cooking space. It has a touchscreen to set the temperature and the time and offers seven cooking functions, including bake, broil and dehydrate. It also comes with a non-stick drip pan, two cooking trays and a rotisserie basket, all of which are dishwasher-safe.

4.7-star average rating from 5,301 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite stand mixers, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series has a bowl-lift configuration that includes a lever to slowly lower and raise the bowl for greater contact between the beater and the ingredients while mixing, according to the brand. Made for baking large quantities, the stand mixer equips a powerful 575-watt motor, ten speeds and a stainless steel 6-quart bowl.

4.7-star average rating from 81,759 reviews on Amazon

The Cosori Pro II air fryer includes a 5.8-quart basket and lets you choose a cooking time up to 60 minutes and a temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit using its digital display, according to the brand. You can also choose from 12 one-touch cooking functions that automatically adjust the settings to cook things like steak, chicken, seafood and vegetables. Other basic cooking settings include toast, bake, preheat, keep warm and more.

4.6-star average rating from 12,501 reviews on Amazon

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a single-serve coffee machine that can brew single and double espresso shots, as well as brew 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee using the brand’s Vertuo pods (The machine automatically detects what coffee it’s making based on the pod itself). The VertuoPlus includes a separate Nespresso Aeroccino, a milk frother that works at the touch of a button to complete your coffee routine, the brand says. It is also equipped with a 60-ounce water tank and a capsule container that can store up to 17 used pods.

4.4-star average rating from 20,899 reviews on Amazon

This upright vacuum works can be used to clean tile, hardwood floors, laminate, area rugs and more, according to the brand. It's designed with two tanks — one for dirty water and one for dry debris — to keep dirty and clean water separate. The vacuum also comes with two tangle-free brush rolls and two 8-ounce multi-surface cleaning formulas to help reduce odors and remove pet messes, Bissell says.

4.3-star average rating from 4,663 reviews on Amazon

This automatic espresso machine from Philips can make five different coffees — including cappuccinos, Americanos and lattes — and you can choose your preferred brew using the one-touch control display, according to the brand. The machine also comes with powerful ceramic grinders and a sealed container to store your coffee beans and keep them fresh, Philips says.

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

The new Apple AirPods Pro — which the brand released in September — are now at their lowest price ever. Apple says the headphones include better active noise cancellation than the previous AirPods Pro version and have adaptive transparency that lets you hear outside noise when you need to. The AirPods Pro also offer up to 6 hours of listening time with the active noise cancellation feature enabled, and they come with four pairs of silicone tips to help you customize the fit, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 75,259 reviews on Amazon

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech — which makes some of our favorite gaming mice and webcams — work with any Windows computer, according to the brand. The brand says its keyboard has a low profile, spill-resistant design and a 36-month battery life, while the mouse can last for up to 12 months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 130,592 reviews on Amazon

This doorbell camera from Ring — one of our favorite home security brands — lets you see, hear and interact with people using the Ring app. The app can also send notifications to your smartphone when someone presses the doorbell or if the device’s built-in motion sensors detect movement nearby, according to the brand. The camera is powered by a rechargeable battery, but you can also connect it to your existing doorbell’s wires for constant power, Ring says.

4.8-star average rating from 35,765 reviews on Amazon

This portable speaker from Bose has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge and can pair to devices within 30 feet using Bluetooth, according to the brand. The speaker also comes with a tear-resistant silicone strap that lets you secure it to your backpack, handlebards, cooler and more when you want to take it on-the-go.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 43,432 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite over-ear headphone picks, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer active noise cancellation that includes ambient sound control to allow you to hear outside noise if needed. Sony says they have a battery life of up to 30 hours and can be used with the Sony Headphones Connect App to control settings. These headphones also allow for hands-free calls — and the music intuitively pauses when you start speaking or when you remove them, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 29,343 reviews on Amazon

The Bose Sport Earbuds provide up to 5 hours of battery life and they’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant to protect them from moisture while you’re exercising, according to the brand. Bose says the earbuds can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth within up to a 30-foot range and offer simple touch controls to manage volume, play and pause music, answer calls and more. They come with three silicone tip sizes to help you customize the fit, too.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 18,946 reviews on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader has a 6.8-inch display and an adjustable warm light, according to the brand. The water-resistant Kindle offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, Amazon says, and you can also pair the Kindle with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,540 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system — which launched earlier this year — is the brand’s most affordable Eero system. Meant to expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home, the mesh system supports a gigabit speed and the three-pack can cover up to 4,500 square feet, according to Amazon. The Wi-Fi system can also work as a smart home hub that lets you pair it with an Amazon Alexa device to manage lights, locks, plugs and more around your home, the brand says.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

4.6-star average rating from 25,585 reviews on Amazon

This 55-inch smart TV comes with Amazon’s Fire TV platform built-in, which gives you access to over a million movies and TV episodes, according to the brand. Amazon says that the Fire TV remote also includes hands-free voice control with Alexa that lets you ask to find your favorite movies and shows, check the weather and more. Amazon’s Fire TV also comes with 4K Ultra HD picture quality and you can connect devices like gaming systems via the three HDMI inputs. In addition to the 55-inch TV, you can also choose between 43-inch and 50-inch sizes.

4.6-star average rating from 12,098 reviews on Amazon

This 65-inch smart TV from Samsung comes with built-in voice assistants that let you search for your favorite movies and TV shows, schedule recordings, connect to compatible devices and more by speaking into the remote, according to the brand. Samsung says the TV also includes 4K picture quality, minimized blur and enhanced motion clarity.

Best Amazon Black Friday beauty and wellness deals

4.7-star average rating from 32,533 reviews on Amazon

23andMe is an at-home DNA test kit that reviews your genetic data to provide more than 150 personalized health reports, including your personal ancestry, inherited health conditions, genetic weight and more. The test requires you to send a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab using a prepaid package and you’ll get results back in five to six weeks, according to the company.

4.6-star average rating from 150,441 reviews on Amazon

FitBit makes some of the best fitness smartwatches you can buy. The Versa 2 model is built with sensors that monitor health metrics such as your heart rate and sleep patterns, and you can record workouts, track steps taken and more. Amazon Alexa is built into the watch, allowing you to use voice commands to control the FitBit and adjust its settings. A full battery gets you up to six days of battery life, according to the brand, and it’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters deep.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 77,065 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite affordable air purifiers, the Levoit Core 300 uses a pre-filter, carbon filter and HEPA filter to clear indoor air of contaminants like smoke, dust and mold, according to the brand. It can filter the air in rooms up to 219 square feet in about 12 minutes, Levoit says.

4.8-star average rating from 19,350 reviews on Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 is an expert-recommended set of adjustable dumbbells. They have circular weights and can be adjusted from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds by placing the dumbbells on the included resting tray and twisting the selection dial to adjust, according to the brand. Bowflex’s SelectTech dumbbells also work with the Bowflex SelectTech app, which lets you manually keep track of your reps.

4.6-star average rating from 9,361 reviews on Amazon

We’ve covered several Philips Norelco shavers in our guide to hair and beard trimmers, and the Bodygroom Series 7000 body trimmer and shaver is a top-rated option to consider — this one comes with a storage case, a cleaning brush and one replacement shaver head. The trimmer has a dual-sided handle to fit multiple trimming needs and has five adjustable lengths to target different areas of the body, according to the brand. The body trimmer is water-resistant and has a rechargeable battery that can run for up to 80 minutes, Philips says.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2022 sales to shop

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Amazon’s Black Friday sale that we think you’ll want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Do you need a Prime membership to shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals?

It’s well known that Prime Day — Amazon’s most popular sale event of the year that typically occurs in the summer — and its most recent mid-October iteration is only open to Prime members. But there’s no rush to sign up if you don’t have a membership this November: Similar to retailers like Target and Walmart, Amazon opens its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to everyone regardless of their Prime status.

However, there are certain benefits to having a Prime membership that’ll ensure you score the best deals of the season. Amazon offers exclusive savings just for Prime members during its Black Friday sale on items across tech, beauty, home decor and more. Prime members also get unique benefits like free one- and two-day shipping, free same-day delivery and access to Audible Premium Plus, Prime Video, Amazon Photos and more.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

