Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but retailers are already offering notable discounts on products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, beauty and more. The mega sale — which is on Nov. 24 — is historically one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but waiting until then to make purchases means you’re already behind, experts say. Popular items will start to sell out leading up to the event, so if you don’t start shopping now, you may miss out on discounts.

Below, we compiled the best Black Friday deals worth shopping right now. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few weeks.

Best Black Friday deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 577 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amazon’s Fire Stick plugs into TVs and lets you stream movies, shows, music and more. It comes with a remote you can control manually or via Alexa voice commands. Compared to previous models, this Fire Stick — Amazon’s latest version — supports Wi-Fi 6 if you have a compatible router, has increased memory and a more powerful processor.

4.4-star average rating from 10,539 reviews on Amazon

Fitbit makes some of our favorite fitness trackers, and the brand’s Luxe model collects data about your activity, sleep and health metrics like heart rate and breathing rate. The watch connects to a companion app via Bluetooth and offers up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

4.4-star average rating from 4,793 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These wireless earbuds block out sounds in active noise cancellation mode, but if you want to partially hear your surroundings, you can turn on transparency mode instead. The Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 31 hours of battery life with their charging case and come with Google Assistant — you can use voice commands to adjust the volume, skip a song or respond to a text. The earbuds are compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, like iOS and Android phones, laptops and tablets.

4.6-star average rating from 64,210 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This countertop appliance offers seven cook modes so you can air fry, toast, bake, roast, broil, warm or convection bake food. It’s large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, six slices of bread or a whole chicken, according to the brand. You can set the temperature from 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, choose from three roasting levels and set the timer to remind you when a dish is done. The appliance also comes with an air fry basket, oven rack and baking tray.

4.7-star average rating from 48,757 reviews on Amazon

I use this blender multiple times a week to make smoothies, soups and purees, and it works as well as it did when I bought it two years ago. It has a 1000-watt motor and comes with a 72-ounce pitcher, a lid and a blade — all accessories are dishwasher-safe. You can choose from low, medium or high blending speeds, and the appliance offers a pulse mode.

Best Black Friday sales

Here are the best Black Friday sales worth knowing about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Walmart: Up to 70% off products across categories starting online Nov. 8 and in stores Nov. 11. Walmart Plus members have early access to deals, and memberships are 50% off right now. Best Buy: Up to 50% off tech, kitchen appliances, toys and more, plus exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members Kohl’s: Up to 70% off apparel and shoes, makeup and jewelry, toys, home and kitchen products and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off home, kitchen and outdoor products Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29 Tuft+Paw: 30% off select cat trees with code CLIMB30 through Nov. 9, and 35% off your first order of the brand’s Select Pet Award winning-cat litter with code BESTLITTER through Dec. 3 Bond Vet: 20% off all online orders over $25 through Nov. 27 Cotidie: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 13

Best Black Friday beauty sales

Ulta: Up to 40% off makeup, fragrance, skin care and more in stores and online through Nov. 18 Colleen Rothschild Beauty: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 6 Kitsch: Up to 20% off holiday sale items with code HOLIDAY20 Vegamour: Up to 35% off select best sellers and holiday kits from Nov. 10 to 17 Versed Skin: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER20 from Nov. 20 to 26 Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide from Nov. 21 to 27

Best Black Friday home sales

Best Black Friday kitchen sales

Caraway: Up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 31 Our Place: Up to 45% off select cookware, tableware and appliances Primal Kitchen: 25% off sitewide Year & Day: Up to 20% off sitewide from Nov. 20 to 28

Frequently Asked Questions When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Nov. 24. When do Black Friday sales start? Black Friday sales are already live, emphasizing that the shopping holiday is no longer a 24-hour event. Brands and retailers now start rolling out sales in late October, and the entire month of November has become so concentrated with discounts that experts started calling it “Black November.” Throughout the next few weeks, you’ll see more and more retailers offer sitewide savings, and many products will be at their lowest prices of the year. Should I shop early Black Friday sales? Yes, you should shop early Black Friday sales, experts told us. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it’s best to purchase it — waiting means the product might sell out, which is common leading up to and during mega sales like Black Friday. Items already on sale are not likely to drop in price much more, if at all, once Black Friday starts. Instead, you’ll see repeated early deals and new discounts on Nov. 24. Are there better deals in-person or online on Black Friday? While Black Friday used to be centered around in-person shopping, it’s largely become an online shopping event, making it difficult to differentiate between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in recent years. Beyond the exciting atmosphere and having products in your hands day-of, there’s no real benefit to shopping in-person on Black Friday, experts told us. You’ll find more deals online than you will in-person, and it’s easier to compare prices across multiple retailers on your phone, tablet or computer. When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Nov. 27. On Cyber Monday, you’re likely to see many of the same deals retailers offer on Black Friday, with a handful of new ones across product categories.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has reported about Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2020. She wrote Select’s history of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as a variety of holiday sales articles. For this piece, Malin researched Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across retailers and referenced Select’s related coverage.

