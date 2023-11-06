Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but retailers are already offering notable discounts on products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, beauty and more. The mega sale — which is on Nov. 24 — is historically one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but waiting until then to make purchases means you’re already behind, experts say. Popular items will start to sell out leading up to the event, so if you don’t start shopping now, you may miss out on discounts.
Below, we compiled the best Black Friday deals worth shopping right now. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few weeks.
Best Black Friday deals 2023
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023)
4.4-star average rating from 577 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Amazon’s Fire Stick plugs into TVs and lets you stream movies, shows, music and more. It comes with a remote you can control manually or via Alexa voice commands. Compared to previous models, this Fire Stick — Amazon’s latest version — supports Wi-Fi 6 if you have a compatible router, has increased memory and a more powerful processor.
Fitbit Luxe
4.4-star average rating from 10,539 reviews on Amazon
Fitbit makes some of our favorite fitness trackers, and the brand’s Luxe model collects data about your activity, sleep and health metrics like heart rate and breathing rate. The watch connects to a companion app via Bluetooth and offers up to five days of battery life on a single charge.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
4.4-star average rating from 4,793 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These wireless earbuds block out sounds in active noise cancellation mode, but if you want to partially hear your surroundings, you can turn on transparency mode instead. The Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 31 hours of battery life with their charging case and come with Google Assistant — you can use voice commands to adjust the volume, skip a song or respond to a text. The earbuds are compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, like iOS and Android phones, laptops and tablets.
Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven
4.6-star average rating from 64,210 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This countertop appliance offers seven cook modes so you can air fry, toast, bake, roast, broil, warm or convection bake food. It’s large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, six slices of bread or a whole chicken, according to the brand. You can set the temperature from 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, choose from three roasting levels and set the timer to remind you when a dish is done. The appliance also comes with an air fry basket, oven rack and baking tray.
Ninja Professional Blender BL610
4.7-star average rating from 48,757 reviews on Amazon
I use this blender multiple times a week to make smoothies, soups and purees, and it works as well as it did when I bought it two years ago. It has a 1000-watt motor and comes with a 72-ounce pitcher, a lid and a blade — all accessories are dishwasher-safe. You can choose from low, medium or high blending speeds, and the appliance offers a pulse mode.
Best Black Friday sales
Here are the best Black Friday sales worth knowing about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Walmart: Up to 70% off products across categories starting online Nov. 8 and in stores Nov. 11. Walmart Plus members have early access to deals, and memberships are 50% off right now.
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off tech, kitchen appliances, toys and more, plus exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members
- Kohl’s: Up to 70% off apparel and shoes, makeup and jewelry, toys, home and kitchen products and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off home, kitchen and outdoor products
- Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29
- Tuft+Paw: 30% off select cat trees with code CLIMB30 through Nov. 9, and 35% off your first order of the brand’s Select Pet Award winning-cat litter with code BESTLITTER through Dec. 3
- Bond Vet: 20% off all online orders over $25 through Nov. 27
- Cotidie: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 13
Best Black Friday beauty sales
- Ulta: Up to 40% off makeup, fragrance, skin care and more in stores and online through Nov. 18
- Colleen Rothschild Beauty: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 6
- Kitsch: Up to 20% off holiday sale items with code HOLIDAY20
- Vegamour: Up to 35% off select best sellers and holiday kits from Nov. 10 to 17
- Versed Skin: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER20 from Nov. 20 to 26
- Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide from Nov. 21 to 27
Best Black Friday home sales
- Ruggable: Up to 25% off sitewide with code BF23 from Nov. 22 to 29
- Cozy Earth: 30% off sitewide and 35% off bundles
- Tuft & Needle: Up to 25% off bedding, mattresses, furniture, dog beds and more through Dec. 1
- Lalo: Up to 40% off baby and toddler products sitewide
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide through Dec. 4
- Lovesac: 30% off Sactionals, StealthTech, Sacs and accessories, plus 35% off Sac bundles through Nov. 26
- Mustard Made: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 6
- Ban.do: 30% off all Ban.do products through Nov. 8
- Big Fig Mattress: $400 off a Big Fig mattress with code FRIYAY through Nov. 14
- Here for the Burn: 20% off candles sitewide with code BF20 through Nov. 30
- Sundays: Up to 30% off furniture through Nov. 28
- Solo Stove: Up to $100 off fire pits
- Baby Brezza: Up to 40% off baby products sitewide
- Luna: Up to 70% off select products with new offerings daily through Nov. 11
Best Black Friday kitchen sales
- Caraway: Up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 31
- Our Place: Up to 45% off select cookware, tableware and appliances
- Primal Kitchen: 25% off sitewide
- Year & Day: Up to 20% off sitewide from Nov. 20 to 28
Why trust Select?
Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has reported about Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2020. She wrote Select’s history of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as a variety of holiday sales articles. For this piece, Malin researched Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across retailers and referenced Select’s related coverage.
