Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 deals have officially landed, and the retailer is offering plenty of notable early sales on tech devices, kitchen appliances, beauty items and more to kick off the holiday shopping season. Amazon joins major retailers like Walmart and Target in releasing steep Black Friday savings well ahead of the actual shopping event.
Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, which give Prime members exclusive deals, anyone can shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals (although the retailer does offer some exclusive invite-only deals for Prime members). Another thing to know: Prime members can sign up for a Prime Visa to earn 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods, along with other perks — here’s what to know before you sign up, according to our money experts.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Anker Nano Power Bank
4.3-star average rating from 1,623 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This portable charger has a built-in lightning connector, so you can charge your Apple device without a cable. The connector also folds away to help you easily store it in your bag without it getting tangled on other items, according to the brand.
Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug
4.7-star average rating from 13,630 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This stainless-steel mug is vacuum-insulated to help keep your beverage hot or cold for hours, according to the brand. It comes with Yeti’s MagSlider lid, which uses magnets to prevent spills, and both the mug and the lid are dishwasher-safe. Keep in mind that only certain colors are on sale for Black Friday.
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
4.8-star average rating from 5,847 reviews on Amazon
This massage gun is a Select Wellness Awards winner thanks to its compact size, which allows you to take it anywhere, according to our editors. It has three massaging speeds and comes with three head attachments.
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
4.7-star average rating from 3,843 reviews on Amazon
The Instax Square SQ6 is one of our staff-favorite instant cameras. It produces square film photos in seconds and has three color filters — orange, purple and green — that you can fit over your flash. It also has an automatic exposure feature that adjusts the shutter speed of your camera to take the best quality photos even in darker environments, according to the brand.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
4.5-star average rating from 2,364 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The latest iteration of the Amazon Fire Stick has 16GB of storage, double than the previous model. You can plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows and music on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
4.1-star average rating from 8,997 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These earbuds are one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort II has two active noise cancellation features: Noise Cancellation Mode and Aware Mode, the latter of which lets you hear the noise around you as if you weren’t wearing headphones at all, according to the brand. The earbuds have up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and come with three pairs of ear tips and stability bands to help you adjust their fit to your ears, according to Bose.
Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner
4.5-star average rating from 23,349 reviews on Amazon
Bissell makes some of our favorite carpet cleaners, and this compact option from the brand combines a 37-ounce tank, a 4.5-foot hose with a scrubber and an 8-ounce trial size of Bissell’s cleaning formula to remove odors, stains and dirt, according to the brand. It also weighs less than 10 pounds for portability.
Grace & Stella Moisturizing Eye Masks
4.4-star average rating from 17,190 reviews on Amazon
Dry, flaky under eyes are a common issue during the wintertime, but these cooling under-eye patches can help. Made to reduce puffiness and moisturize the under-eye area, these masks have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, according to the brand.
Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch
4.4-star average rating from 3,054 reviews on Amazon
Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers you can buy, according to experts. The Versa 4 can analyze health metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, exercise and more. It has up to six days of battery life on a single charge, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and connects to a companion app where you can track your data all in one place, according to the brand.
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
4.6-star average rating from 67,593 reviews on Amazon
This NBC Select staff-favorite smart plug lets you control your devices remotely, including non-smart appliances like air purifiers and sound machines, via a companion app while you’re at home or away. Kasa Smart Plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control electronics using voice commands, too.
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
4.7-star average rating from 1,141 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Marshall Emberton II is a Select Giftable Tech Awards winner and our top choice for best Bluetooth speaker due to its clear, bass-heavy audio. It offers over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and is both dust- and water-resistant, so you can comfortably take this speaker to the beach or pool, according to the brand. You can also pair it with a second Emberton speaker to create a stereo system.
Embark Dog DNA Test Kit
4.7-star average rating from 16,801 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Embark’s Dog DNA Test Kit scans over 350 dog breeds to help you determine the breed (or breeds) of your pet. The test also screens for more than 230 health conditions and over 230,000 genetic markers, so you can find out more about your dog’s health and family history. You’ll get results via email within 2 to 4 weeks, according to the brand.
Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Vacuum
4.6-star average rating from 2,458 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This corded vacuum from Bissel comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool that helps clean pet hair embedded in carpets, as well as a dusting brush and crevice tool to get fur off of stairs, upholstery and more. It also comes with an extension wand to reach taller and harder-to-reach areas of your home, according to the brand.
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
4.6-star average rating from 59,046 reviews on Amazon
This essence is one of our favorite Korean skin care products to help hydrate the skin. It has hyaluronic acid, allantoin and panthenol, which soothe irritated skin and retain moisture for all skin types, according to the brand.
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Bed
4.6-star average rating from 69,779 reviews on Amazon
One of our favorite dog beds, the Original Calming Donut is covered in vegan shag fur and available in five sizes — the smallest size accommodates pets weighing up to seven pounds and the largest for pets up to 150 pounds, according to the brand. You can also choose from four colors, including beige, white, dark brown and pink.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
4.7-star average rating from 2,153 reviews on Amazon
The Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of our favorite single-serve coffee makers and my personal favorite device to brew coffee in the morning. It can brew single and double espresso shots, as well as 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee using the brand’s Vertuo pods (The machine automatically detects what coffee it’s making based on the pod itself). This set includes the Nespresso Aeroccino, a milk frother that works at the touch of a button.
JBL Boombox 2
4.7-star average rating from 5,741 reviews on Amazon
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and this option from the brand lets you wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device, has up to 24 hours of battery life and has a built-in carry handle for portability. The speaker is also water-resistant, so it can survive trips to the pool, beach days or sudden rainstorms, according to the brand.
Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer
4.7-star average rating from 17,628 reviews on Amazon
In addition to its large 5.5-quart capacity (which can make up to 3 pounds of wings), this air fryer has seven one-touch programs, including bake, air fry, reheat and dehydrate.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
4.5-star average rating from 29,670 reviews on Amazon
After manually controlling the temperature for the first week, this smart thermostat builds a schedule based on your routine, and continues to adjust temperature and settings as it learns more. It also has a built-in sensor that detects whether someone is home or not.
Best Amazon Black Friday sales
Here are the best early Black Friday sales on Amazon that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Up to 56% off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and systems
- Up to 51% off holiday decor
- Up to 50% off Ring doorbells, cameras and bundles
- Up to 50% off Logitech mice, keyboards, and lights
- Up to 50% off Keurig brewers
- Up to 50% off games from Taco Cat, UNO and more
- Up to 50% off Fire TV streaming devices
- Up to 50% off Blink smart home doorbells and cameras
- Up to 49% off All-Clad cookware products
- Up to 42% off iRobot Roomba vacuums and Braava mops
- Up to 41% off Sony headphones, speakers and home theater
- Up to 41% off Ninja blenders, air fryers and more
- Up to 40% off Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, accessories and apparel
- Up to 40% off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers
- Up to 36% off Dyson vacuums
- Up to 36% off Amazon Fire smart TVs
- Up to 36% off Lavazza coffee, K-Cups, cold brew and more
- Up to 31% off Shark uprights, mop vacs and more
- Up to 30% off Yeti coolers and drinkware
- Up to 29% off Breville cooking appliances
- Up to 27% off pet essentials from Amazon Brands
- Up to 19% off Traeger pellet grills
Best Black Friday sales at other retailers
Here are the best Black Friday sales at other retailers that we think are worth knowing about.
- Walmart: Up to 65% off flash deals on electronics, home and kitchen, sleepwear, holiday decor and more
- Target: Up to 50% off products across categories both online and in stores. The retailer is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which means it’ll match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that timeframe
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech, appliances, smart home devices and more
- Kohl’s: Up to 70% off holiday gifts, including beauty products, jewelry, toys, kitchen essentials and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off area rugs, small appliances, furniture and more
- Nike: Up to 60% off early Black Friday deals using code ACCESS through Nov. 18
- Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29
- Lowe’s: Up to 45% off select appliances, grills, tools and more
- B&H: Save on select electronics, TVs, monitors, smart home devices and more.
Why trust Select?
Mili Godio is an updates editor for Select who has covered deals and sales during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and other shopping holidays since 2021. To round up the best Amazon Black Friday deals, she found discounted products at the retailer either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.
