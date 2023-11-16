The best early Black Friday deals at Target to shop right now

Black Friday is almost here, and Target’s early Black Friday deals are already live. The retailer is currently offering early discounts and price matching on products across shopping categories, including home, tech and beauty. While early deals are available to shop right now, Target’s official Black Friday deals will start on Nov. 19 and will last an entire week.
We compiled the best early Black Friday deals at Target and highlighted everything you need to know about this year’s shopping event, including whether or not you need to be a Target Circle member to participate in the early savings. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.
Best early Target Black Friday deals
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like Honey to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K with Voice Control Remote
This streaming stick from Roku, the brand behind the Select Giftable Tech winner for audio, lets you watch shows and movies from platforms like Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more. All you have to do is plug the device into any TV that has a Wi-Fi connection, according to the brand. After plugging in the stick to your TV, you can use the companion voice control remote to quickly search for what you want to watch, adjust volume and more.
Breville 1800W Smart Toaster Oven Pro Stainless Steel
This smart toaster oven has 10 preset cooking functions, including toast, bake, broil, reheat and slow cook. It’s small enough to fit on your countertop but has a large interior that can fit either a roast chicken, six slices of bread, a 4.4-quart Dutch oven and even a 13-inch pizza, according to the brand. It also comes with racks for baking and pizza, and pans for when you need to broil or bake.
Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 5qt Air Fryer
Air fry, bake, roast or broil in this compact 4-in-1 air fryer from Sur La Table. You can use the digital touchscreen display to select one of the eight presets specific to what you are cooking, including chicken, fries, meat and more. Reviewers say this 5-quart appliance doesn’t take up too much space on the counter and helps reduce the amount of time it takes to cook and clean. The air fryer is available in three sizes: 5, 8 and 11 quarts.
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
Immerse yourself in a whole new world with this virtual reality set. This Meta Quest set helps bring to life fictional spaces with its 3D positional audio, hand tracking and high-resolution display. The device is cordless, which allows you to play wherever you go, and comes with intuitive controls and safety features to set up a safe play space, according to the brand.
Blendjet 2 Portable Blender
Make your favorite smoothies, shakes or frozen drinks on-the-go with this portable blender. Weighing just over one pound, this appliance has the brand’s TurboJet technology to blend ingredients in 20 seconds, according to the brand. The blender charges with a USB-C cord and will last over 15 blends before needing another charge, according to Blendjet.
Best early Target Black Friday sales
Here are the best Target early Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.
- Up to 50% off artificial trees
- Up to 40% off kitchen items
- Up to 30% off TV, soundbars & streaming devices
- Up to 30% off holiday decor
- Up to 25% off select baby gear
- Up to 25% off FAO Schwarz toys
Why trust Select?
Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales. To round up the best Target Black Friday deals and sales, she found discounted items that are expert-recommended, highly rated products or ones we have tried ourselves.
