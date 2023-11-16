The best early Black Friday deals at Target to shop right now

Black Friday is almost here, and Target’s early Black Friday deals are already live. The retailer is currently offering early discounts and price matching on products across shopping categories, including home, tech and beauty. While early deals are available to shop right now, Target’s official Black Friday deals will start on Nov. 19 and will last an entire week.

We compiled the best early Black Friday deals at Target and highlighted everything you need to know about this year’s shopping event, including whether or not you need to be a Target Circle member to participate in the early savings. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best early Target Black Friday deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like Honey to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

This streaming stick from Roku, the brand behind the Select Giftable Tech winner for audio, lets you watch shows and movies from platforms like Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more. All you have to do is plug the device into any TV that has a Wi-Fi connection, according to the brand. After plugging in the stick to your TV, you can use the companion voice control remote to quickly search for what you want to watch, adjust volume and more.

This smart toaster oven has 10 preset cooking functions, including toast, bake, broil, reheat and slow cook. It’s small enough to fit on your countertop but has a large interior that can fit either a roast chicken, six slices of bread, a 4.4-quart Dutch oven and even a 13-inch pizza, according to the brand. It also comes with racks for baking and pizza, and pans for when you need to broil or bake.

Air fry, bake, roast or broil in this compact 4-in-1 air fryer from Sur La Table. You can use the digital touchscreen display to select one of the eight presets specific to what you are cooking, including chicken, fries, meat and more. Reviewers say this 5-quart appliance doesn’t take up too much space on the counter and helps reduce the amount of time it takes to cook and clean. The air fryer is available in three sizes: 5, 8 and 11 quarts.

Immerse yourself in a whole new world with this virtual reality set. This Meta Quest set helps bring to life fictional spaces with its 3D positional audio, hand tracking and high-resolution display. The device is cordless, which allows you to play wherever you go, and comes with intuitive controls and safety features to set up a safe play space, according to the brand.

Make your favorite smoothies, shakes or frozen drinks on-the-go with this portable blender. Weighing just over one pound, this appliance has the brand’s TurboJet technology to blend ingredients in 20 seconds, according to the brand. The blender charges with a USB-C cord and will last over 15 blends before needing another charge, according to Blendjet.

Best early Target Black Friday sales

Here are the best Target early Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Frequently Asked Questions When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing. When do Target Black Friday deals start? Although Black Friday doesn’t technically begin until Nov. 24 this year, Target is currently offering some early deals that are live already. Official Target Black Friday deals and sales will last an entire week, starting on Nov. 19 and running through Nov. 25. Does Target price match Black Friday deals? Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee runs from Oct. 22 to Dec. 24, allowing you to price-match deals you purchase during Black Friday. If Target lowers the price of an item on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match with proof of purchase. In-store price matching and adjustments are completed at the store(if you purchased an item online but are looking to get it price-matched, you’ll have to call Target.com Guest Services). How can I shop the Target Black Friday sale? You can shop and access Target’s Black Friday deals and sales online, through the app or in-store. The retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving; however, most stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Do I need a Target Circle membership to shop the sale? Anyone can shop Target’s Black Friday sale.However, Target Circle members can shop Target Circle-specific sales during the holiday event. Target Circle is the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program, where members can earn and accrue rewards with their account on eligible purchases. Target Circle members can use their rewards toward future purchases on the app, in-store and online. Do I need a Target Red Card to shop the sale? No. You can shop Target’s Black Friday deals and sales without having a Target Red Card. If you have a Target Red Card and plan to use it while doing your Black Friday shopping, you can get free two-day shipping when you spend $35 or more. A Target Red Card — which includes a Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard — is a store card that’s only available at the retailer. The card comes with perks, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases both in-store and online and an additional 30 days to return purchases beyond their regular return policy. What is Target’s Black Friday return policy? If you need to make any returns, the retailer offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. For electronics and entertainment items, Target is extending its holiday return window to Jan. 24, 2024. You can make your returns by going into the store or returning online. This holiday season, you can even make returns from Target’s Drive Up lanes without having to exit your vehicle.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales. To round up the best Target Black Friday deals and sales, she found discounted items that are expert-recommended, highly rated products or ones we have tried ourselves.

