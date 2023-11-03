The biggest shopping days of the year are almost here, and Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event is returning with discounts on thousands of products online and in stores.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s sale, including new shopping features and whether you need a Walmart Plus membership to participate.

What is the Walmart Black Friday Deals event?

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event is an annual sale held during the holiday shopping season. Thousands of products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, wellness and more are discounted, including products from Select-favorite brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja and more.

When is the Walmart Black Friday Deals event?

This year, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event will be split into two parts:

Event 1 will begin online on Wednesday, November 8th at 3pm ET and continue in-store beginning on Friday, November 10th.

will begin online on Wednesday, November 8th at 3pm ET and continue in-store beginning on Friday, November 10th. Event 2 follows a similar pattern and begins online on Wednesday, November 22nd at 3pm ET and continues in-store on Black Friday, November 24th.

New shopping features for the Walmart Black Friday Deals event

In addition to the sales themselves, Walmart is offering a number of new shopping features to help customers better navigate the sales:

Holiday “Hearting” will be released on the Walmart website and app, and will allow you to save your favorite items to a “My Saved Deals” list, which can also be shared with friends and family as a gifting wishlist. Shoppers can also use this feature to track products and deals, and be notified of their stock as they become available.

will be released on the Walmart website and app, and will allow you to save your favorite items to a “My Saved Deals” list, which can also be shared with friends and family as a gifting wishlist. Shoppers can also use this feature to track products and deals, and be notified of their stock as they become available. The Holiday Wish List and Toy Registry features will also allow for easy saving while shopping, although these lists are specifically tailored to be custom registries.

and features will also allow for easy saving while shopping, although these lists are specifically tailored to be custom registries. Easy pickup and delivery will be available during the sales event, which includes in-store and curbside pickup, and both next- and two-day shipping.

Do I need a Walmart Plus membership to shop the sale?

No, you do not need a Walmart Plus membership to participate. However, for both events, Walmart Plus members will have early online access from 12pm to 3pm ET on November 8th and 22nd.

If you’re not a Plus member, this is a great time to join. From November 1 through 8, you can get a Walmart Plus membership for only $49, which is about half off the price of a normal annual membership. You’ll also receive one year of unlimited free delivery, savings on fuel, free shipping, a Paramount + subscription, and more access to exclusive deals and offers throughout the year, according to Walmart.

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter for NBC Select on NBC News who has previously covered deals and sales. For this piece, she researched Walmart Black Friday Deals information and offerings.