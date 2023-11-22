Black Friday is almost here, but that doesn't mean you should wait until Nov. 24 to start shopping. Popular items are already selling out, so making purchases now ensures you can take advantage of the best discounts. Below, we compiled the best early Black Friday deals worth shopping from retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Best early Black Friday deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Best early Black Friday tech deals

4.8-star average rating from 5,206 reviews on Amazon

A typical Nintendo Switch is $299, but you can get this limited-edition bundle for the same price with even more included. It comes with the Nintendo Switch system (featuring red and blue Joy-Con controllers), an instant download code for the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a redemption code for a three month Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership.

4.7-star average rating from 153,629 reviews on Amazon

Apple's AirTag is currently at its lowest price all year. The device helps you keep track of your keys, bag, wallet and more once you connect it to the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad. It's built-in battery also lasts for over a year, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 18,024 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Pop is a mini Bluetooth speaker that's equipped with Amazon Alexa. You can use the device to stream music, podcasts and audiobooks, as well as ask Alexa to set timers and alarms for you.

4.6-star average rating from 7,634 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Control electronics like lamps, air purifiers and fans from your phone with these smart plugs, which come in a pack of two. You can put devices on schedules and timers using the companion app, and control them via Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. The smart plugs’ compact design allows you to add two to one outlet, or make use of the second plug.

4.4-star average rating from 266,390 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This mini indoor security camera helps you keep an eye on your home. It livestreams footage to a companion app that also sends you motion detection alters. The camera also lets you hear and speak to pets or people.

4.5-star average rating from 2,364 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The newest model of Amazon’s Fire Stick offers a more powerful processor and additional storage compared to previous iterations. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E if you own a compatible router. Simply plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows and music. The Fire Stick comes with a remote you can control manually or via voice commands.

4.3-star average rating from 95,153 reviews on Amazon

Never worry about whether you remembered to close your garage door again with this device. Once you pair it with a companion app, you can open and close the door from anywhere, as well as create schedules for it and give entry access to others.

4.1-star average rating from 8,976 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

You can choose from multiple noise cancellation modes while using these earbuds, including Quiet Mode, which offers maximum noise cancellation, and Aware Mode, which lets you partially hear the world around you. The earbuds come with ear tips and stability bands in different sizes, plus a charging case. They’re also water- and sweat-resistant, according to the brand.

Best early Black Friday beauty and wellness deals

4.6-star average rating from 27,476 reviews on Amazon

This cream is formulated with snail mucin, an ingredient that builds a moisture barrier on skin to lock in hydration and help repair damage, according to the brand. It's also made with hyaluronic acid. The moisturizer has a lightweight gel texture and is specifically designed for those looking to heal acne scars, redness and dryness.

4.3-star average rating from 28,222 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This at-home teeth whitening kit comes with 42 whitening strips, which is enough for 21 half hour treatments. The strips are peroxide-free and formulated with natural ingredients like coconut oil, sage oil, lemon peel oil and dead sea salt, making them suitable for those with sensitive teeth, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 3,597 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These star-shaped hydrocolloid pimple patches help absorb fluid, reduce inflammation and shrink blemishes while you wear them, according to the brand. This pack comes with 32 patches and a refillable compact to store them in.

4.4-star average rating from 886 reviews on Amazon

Applying this leave-in gel to your scalp helps soothe irritation, itching, dryness and flaking, according to the brand. The scalp treatment is made with ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and a vitamin B3 microbiome balancing complex.

Best early Black Friday kitchen deals

4.6-star average rating from 2,359 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Fullstar’s vegetable chopper comes with six interchangeable stainless steel blades to help you dice, slice, grate, shred and julienne ingredients. Its lid lets you chop foods directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container.

4.4-star average rating from 18,108 reviews on Amazon

Brew 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee with this appliance. It is designed with a 66-ounce removable reservoir that you can either position on the side or back. The single-serve coffee maker has bold and over ice settings, and it accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall.

4.5-star average rating from 2,705 reviews on Amazon

Despite only being 10% off, this is one of best Ninja Creami discounts we've seen all year, and the product constantly goes out of stock, so now is a great time to buy. The ice cream maker is one of our favorites for creating frozen treats like ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet. It's also designed with a mix-ins settings, which helps you evenly disburse sprinkles, chocolate chips and more throughout the dessert.

Best early Black Friday home deals

4.6-star average rating from 2,458 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Bissell makes some of our favorite pet hair vacuums, and this corded model comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool to get rid of fur deeply embedded in carpets, plus a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool. You can also use the vacuum’s extension wand to clean high areas, under furniture and stairs, and its swivel head allows you to easily maneuver around your home.

4.2-star average rating from 2,067 reviews on Amazon

Made with Tuft & Needle’s proprietary Adaptive Foam, this pillow is soft yet supportive and contours to the shape of your head when you lay down. It’s also infused with graphite and cooling gel, materials that move heat away from your body throughout the night, according the brand.

Best early Black Friday fitness deals

4.3-star average rating from 1,069 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Gaiam’s pack of three 12-by-2-inch plastic resistance bands come in light, medium and heavy resistances. They’re compact and foldable, making them easy to travel with, take to the gym or store at home.

4.8-star average rating from 941 reviews on Amazon

CamelBak’s dishwasher-safe water bottle holds 50 ounces of liquid and is made from durable, lightweight plastic. It comes with a leak-resistant cap that has a chute to drink from and a handle.

4.4-star average rating from 7,013 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This fitness tracker helps analyze your workouts, sleep pattern, health metrics like heart rate and more. It offers up to six days of battery life on a single charge and connects to a companion app where you can view all the data. It's also water-resistant, according to the brand.

4-star average rating from 2,374 reviews at Zappos

Hoka makes some of our favorite walking and running sneakers, and the brand's lace-up Rincon 3 shoe is a lightweight model available in medium and wide widths. It's constructed in part from mesh, making the shoe breathable, and its sole has a rocker shape, making for smooth heel to toe transitions, according to the brand. You can purchase the sneaker in men's and women's sizes, including half sizes.

Best early Black Friday sales

Here are the best Black Friday sales worth knowing about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best early Black Friday home sales

Best early Black Friday clothing, accessories and shoes sales

Gymshark: Up to 70% off select men's and women's fitness apparel Figs: Up to 30% off scrubs and other apparel Zappos: Up to 50% off shoes, bags, clothing and more DSW: Up to 30% off select men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes with code BLACKFRIDAY H&M: Up to 60% off select styles sitewide Knix: Up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 26 Calpak: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28 Reebok: Up to 65% off select products sitewide through Nov. 20 PF. Flyers: Up to 40% off sitewide Aloha Collection: Up to 40% off sitewide Sunglass Hut: Up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off custom products through Nov. 26 Puma: Up to 60% off sitewide Studs: 30% off sitewide Pistola: 30% off sitewide Birthdate: Up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 28 Terez: 40% off site wide through Nov. 27 with code THANKS23 Awe Inspired: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 27

Best early Black Friday kitchen sales

Best early Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Ulta: Up to 40% off makeup, fragrance, skin care and more in stores and online through Nov. 18 Hey Dewy: 25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 Quip: 40% off sitewide through Nov. 26 Kitsch: Up to 20% off holiday sale items with code HOLIDAY20 Billie: 20% off all purchases $20 and over through Dec. 6 Merit: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 26 Vegamour: Up to 35% off select best sellers and holiday kits through Nov. 17 Versed Skin: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER20 from Nov. 20 to 26 Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide from Nov. 21 to 27 Smashbox: 30% off sitewide, an extra 10% off for email subscribers and up to 50% off select items from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26 Coréelle: 30% off sitewide with code NOVEMBER30FS from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1, plus free shipping for orders over $29.99 Superegg: 25% off sitewide on Nov. 24 The Ordinary: 23% off all products online and in stores except for on Black Friday Ceremonia: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Every Man Jack: 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25

Best early Black Friday tech sales

Jabra: Up to 50% off select headphones, speakers and more Eufy: Up to 55% off security cameras, robot vacuums and more Bose: Up to 40% off headphones, speakers and more Lenovo: Up to 76% off laptops, desktops, PC accessories and more Dell: Up to $600 off computers and accessories

Best early Black Friday pet sales

Petco: Up to 50% off pet essentials online and in stores Chewy: Up to 50% off pet essentials Jinx: 30% off sitewide with code BARKFRIDAY Tuft+Paw: 35% off your first order of the brand’s Select Pet Award winning-cat litter with code BESTLITTER through Dec. 3 Diggs: 25% off sitewide with code BF25 Roverlund: 30% off all carryalls, pet totes, dog beds, crates, pet clothes and pet accessories from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27 Bond Vet: 20% off all online orders over $25 through Nov. 27

Best early Black Friday travel sales

Away: 20% off all suitcases Monos: Up to 30% off luggage, bags and accessories State Bags: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Samsonite: 30% off suitcases, luggage sets and more through Nov. 26

Frequently Asked Questions When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Nov. 24. When do Black Friday sales start? Black Friday sales are already live, emphasizing that the shopping holiday is no longer a 24-hour event. Brands and retailers now start rolling out sales in late October, and the entire month of November has become so concentrated with discounts that experts started calling it “Black November.” Should I shop early Black Friday sales? Yes, you should shop early Black Friday sales, experts told us. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it’s best to purchase it — waiting means the product might sell out, which is common leading up to and during mega sales like Black Friday. Items already on sale are not likely to drop in price much more, if at all, once Black Friday starts. Instead, you’ll see repeated early deals and new discounts on Nov. 24. Are there better deals in-person or online on Black Friday? While Black Friday used to be centered around in-person shopping, it’s largely become an online shopping event, making it difficult to differentiate between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in recent years. Beyond the exciting atmosphere and having products in your hands day-of, there’s no real benefit to shopping in-person on Black Friday, experts told us. You’ll find more deals online than you will in-person, and it’s easier to compare prices across multiple retailers on your phone, tablet or computer. When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Nov. 27. On Cyber Monday, you’re likely to see many of the same deals retailers offer on Black Friday, with a handful of new ones across product categories.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has reported about Black Friday and Cyber Monday since 2020. She wrote Select’s history of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as a variety of holiday sales articles. For this piece, Malin researched Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across retailers and referenced Select’s related coverage.

