Chafing isn’t the only thing I dread about summer: It’s also one of my most annoying parts of my running routine. The sweatier I get, the more my sports bra irritates my skin, and by the end of my route, I’m miserable. That was, however, until I found Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel (which you can apply anywhere on your body despite its name). It’s the best anti-chafing solution I’ve ever used, and, in my experience, the brand’s popular Thigh Rescue Stick pales in comparison. Here are my honest thoughts after testing the $14 gel for two months — I rely on it so much that I’m already almost done with a full tube.

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What is Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel?

Like the brand’s popular Thigh Rescue Stick, Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel is designed to prevent chafing by reducing friction between yourskin and clothing. The gel, which comes in a squeeze tube with a built-in applicator, is clear, unscented, lightweight, quick-drying and sweat-resistant. And while it’s called “Thigh Rescue Gel,” you can use it all over your body, including on inner thighs, underarms, underboobs, skin folds and waistbands.

The Thigh Rescue Gel’s main ingredient is dimethicone, which creates a smooth, protective barrier on skin to reduce friction, according to the brand. It’s also made with bisabolol and aloe leaf extracts to soothe skin; rosemary leaf extract to calm redness and irritation; and pomegranate leaf extract to protect the skin’s outer layer with antioxidants.

How I use Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel

I originally had one intended purpose for Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel: covering my chest in it to prevent sports bras from making my skin raw on long-distance runs. As I get sweaty, some of my sports bras rub against my sensitive skin, leading to discomfort that can go on for more than two hours if I’m running over 13 miles, which I do a few times a month. There’s been a few 15- to 17-mile runs where the chafing got so bad that I bled through my sports bra and was left with deep cuts that take over a week to heal — it’s even left behind scars. The chafing from my sports bras is usually the worst on my chest, but I’ve experienced irritation in my armpits and around the band, too.

I tried a handful of chafing sticks, including Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Stick, to solve this problem, but none of them were truly sweat-resistant — about halfway through my run, the chafing would start. I was so discouraged, and I got a couple new sports bras to see if that would prevent chafing, but it still happened to some degree. Then, this March, Megababe’s team emailed me about its new Thigh Rescue Gel, and when I saw the word “sweat-resistant” in their message, I immediately accepted a courtesy sample.

I mainly apply the anti-chafing gel to my chest to avoid friction from my sports bras while running, but it works anywhere I apply it on my body. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

I had low expectations for the Thigh Rescue Gel the first time I used it because I had no luck with any of the chafing sticks I tried. But to my surprise, the gel worked perfectly. I applied it to my chest, let it dry for a few minutes, went on my run and kept looking down to see if there was any evidence of chafing. But there never was, and in the two months that I’ve been using it multiple times a week during outdoor and treadmill runs, there’s never even been a hint of redness or irritation.

Since I’m now confident in how well the gel works, I’ve started applying it underneath my sports bra band and around my armpits, too. Other than while I’m running, I glide it onto my inner thighs when I’m wearing a dress or skirt to prevent them from sticking together when it’s warm outside. Honestly, I wouldn’t think twice about putting it on any part of my body — it’s that good.

Why I love Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel

Effective, barely-there, long-lasting formula

This gel effectively creates an invisible anti-friction barrier on my skin. It has a smooth, lightweight feel when I put it on, and it’s easy to spread out. The Thigh Rescue Gel goes on completely clear, and when it dries a few minutes post-application, I don’t see or feel it at all. It’s not greasy or sticky either, and it’s relatively matte when it sets. Additionally, I’ve gotten the clear gel on my sports bras while applying it, but it’s never stained them.

I’ve worn the gel for about five hours maximum, so I can’t speak to exactly how long it lasts. But it’s definitely long-lasting — any time I’ve had it on for a while, it does its job the whole time.

Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel takes a few minutes to completely dry after I apply it, but it’s clear before (left) and after (left). Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Travel-friendly tube with a built-in applicator

The applicator that’s built into the gel’s tube really takes it to the next level. I squeeze the tube so some gel comes out, and then I guide the applicator across my skin to evenly spread out the product. Not getting the gel on my hands is a big deal — I hate having to wash them after using skin care products. I also appreciate that the applicator is small enough to target specific spots, yet big enough to quickly cover larger areas.

The gel’s built-in applicator prevents me from getting it on my hands, and it’s a great size for both targeted and broad use. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

I also love that the tube is a travel-friendly size. It fits in all of my toiletry bags, and I can throw it in my purse when I’m out all day, just in case I need it. I hope Megababe eventually makes an even smaller version of the gel, similar to how they have a mini Thigh Rescue Stick — it would give me peace of mind to have a tiny tube in my running fanny pack for emergencies on race routes.

Safe for sensitive, acne-prone skin

I have sensitive, acne-prone, combination skin, so I’m very careful about what products I use. Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Stick never irritated my skin or caused any sort of reaction, so I was pretty sure the gel wouldn’t either, and it hasn’t. I’ve never gotten a rash or broken out after using it, which I can’t say about many other anti-chafing products I’ve tested.

Megababe Thigh Rescue Gel vs. Megababe Thigh Rescue Stick: What’s the difference?

There’s two major differences between Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel and Thigh Rescue Stick.

Formula : One is a gel that needs a few minutes to dry post-application, and one is balm that requires no drying time

: One is a gel that needs a few minutes to dry post-application, and one is balm that requires no drying time Sweat-resistance: The gel is specifically formulated to be sweat-resistant, and the stick is not.

Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Stick requires no drying time post-application (top), while the gel does (bottom). Courtesy of Zoe Malin

I’ve tested both products, each of which work impressively well, so deciding which one is best for you comes down to when and how you’ll use it. For example, the gel is the obvious choice if you’re worried about chafing while sweaty, and I recommend using it when you’re not in a rush so you can give it a few minutes to dry. But if you want something that provides immediate, on-the-go relief with no downtime, the stick might be better for you.

Is Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel worth it?

Yes, Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel is worth it if you’re experiencing chafing in any situation, especially sweaty ones. I’d go so far as to say it’s better than the brand’s Thigh Rescue Stick because it’s sweat-resistant — I’m happy to wait a few minutes for it to dry knowing that getting sweaty won’t make it ineffective.

Overall, I can confirm with certainty that the gel genuinely works: If it prevents chafing when I run 17 miles outside in warm, humid weather, it passes my tests with flying colors. And at only $14 per tube, I’ve bought multiple to stash everywhere.

Alternatives to consider

Megababe isn’t the only brand that makes anti-chafing gels. For example, BodyGlide, Carpe and Hyland’s do too. I haven’t tested them yet, so I can’t compare them to Megababe’s, but they all have at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews on Amazon.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers health and wellness products, including sunscreen, ingrown hair treatments, acne-safe skin care and razor burn treatments. I also frequently try related products. To write this article, I tested Megababe’s Thigh Rescue Gel for two months after the brand sent me a courtesy sample. I evaluated how well it worked to prevent chafing under sweaty sports bras while I run long distances, as well as how it compares to Megababe’s popular Thigh Rescue Stick.

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