As 2024 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on what our NBC Select readers shopped for the most this year. One thing remained consistent: our readers love shopping for products on Amazon, and specifically look forward to the retailer’s deals throughout the year. They took advantage of some of the biggest and best deals during sale events like Amazon Prime Day, and snagged highly rated products across categories like home, tech, beauty, school supplies and travel.
Below, I rounded up our NBC Select readers’ most purchased products that we’ve covered this year, all available on Amazon. Each of the following items is highly rated, with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.
2024 Amazon bestsellers
Amazon Smart Plug
- 4.7-star average rating from over 566,280 reviews on Amazon
Mederma Advanced Scar Gel
- 4.3-average star rating from 10,086 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best scar treatments, according to dermatologists
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 62,385 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 100 best moisturizers ranked, as tested by NBC Select editors
Amazon Fire TV Stick
- 4.6-star average rating from 41,164 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Watch your favorite shows and movies with these staff-favorite streaming devices
TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector
- 4.7-star average rating from 58,963 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 26+ products our editors’ tried and loved in April
Differin Acne Treatment Gel
- 4.5-star average rating from 82,065 reviews on Amazon
Energizer AA Batteries
- 4.8-star average rating from 50,872 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Here’s how to properly store your batteries, according to experts
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
4.3-star average rating from 28,320 reviews on Amazon
Learn more: Grace & Stella’s under-eye masks are the best of part my skin care routine — here’s why
Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
- 4.3-star average rating from 99,783 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The MyQ Smart Garage Control is only $17 for October Prime Day
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
- 4.7-star average rating from 128,113 reviews on Amazon
Apple AirTag
- 4.7-star average rating from more than 195,650 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Apple AirTag Review: Are Apple AirTags actually worth it? We say yes.
Cerave SA Lotion For Rough & Bumpy Skin
- 4.6-star average rating from 22,680 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best treatments for keratosis pilaris in 2024, according to dermatologists
Kelo-Cote Advanced Formula Scar Gel
- 4.3-star average rating from 5,973 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best scar treatments, according to dermatologists
Crest 3D Whitestrips
- 4.6-star average rating from 91,377 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Crest 3D Whitestrips are 35% off on Amazon right now
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
- 4.8-star average rating from over 118,180 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Black Friday 2024: bestsellers from Apple, Amazon, Anker and more
Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive
- 4.4-star average rating from 2,730 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 at-home teeth whitening products that can help you achieve a brighter smile
Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount
- 4.5-star average rating out of 20,381 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 45 best Amazon travel accessories for your next trip, according to experts
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
- 4.6-star average rating from 76,478 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best essences of 2024 for hydrated skin, according to dermatologists
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 30,025 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 18 best treatments for dark under-eye circles, according to dermatologists
Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening (3 pack)
- 4.8-star average rating from 8,186 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 10 best whitening toothpastes to remove surface stains from teeth
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel
- 4.4-star average rating from 26,883 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best acne spot treatments to clear your next breakout, tested by our editors
Apple AirPods Pro 2
- 4.6-star average rating from 14,045 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best wireless earbuds of 2024, tested and reviewed
Bissell Little Green Machine
- 4.5-star average rating from 91,844 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Select Pet Awards 2023: Our favorite stain removers, litter and litter boxes
Tile Mate (2022)
- 4.5-star average rating from 23,849 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Cyber Monday 2024: bestsellers from Apple, Amazon, Cerave and more
Why trust NBC Select?
I am an NBC Select Page and frequently work on gift guides and product roundups. For this story, our staff compiled the top Amazon products our readers’ purchased in 2024.
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