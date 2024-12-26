As 2024 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on what our NBC Select readers shopped for the most this year. One thing remained consistent: our readers love shopping for products on Amazon, and specifically look forward to the retailer’s deals throughout the year. They took advantage of some of the biggest and best deals during sale events like Amazon Prime Day, and snagged highly rated products across categories like home, tech, beauty, school supplies and travel.

Below, I rounded up our NBC Select readers’ most purchased products that we’ve covered this year, all available on Amazon. Each of the following items is highly rated, with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

2024 Amazon bestsellers

4.7-star average rating from over 566,280 reviews on Amazon

4.3-average star rating from 10,086 reviews on Amazon

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4.6-star average rating from 62,385 reviews on Amazon

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4.6-star average rating from 41,164 reviews on Amazon

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4.7-star average rating from 58,963 reviews on Amazon

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4.5-star average rating from 82,065 reviews on Amazon

4.8-star average rating from 50,872 reviews on Amazon

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4.3-star average rating from 28,320 reviews on Amazon

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4.3-star average rating from 99,783 reviews on Amazon

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4.7-star average rating from 128,113 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from more than 195,650 reviews on Amazon

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4.6-star average rating from 22,680 reviews on Amazon

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4.3-star average rating from 5,973 reviews on Amazon

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4.6-star average rating from 91,377 reviews on Amazon

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4.8-star average rating from over 118,180 reviews on Amazon

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4.4-star average rating from 2,730 reviews on Amazon

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4.5-star average rating out of 20,381 reviews on Amazon

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4.6-star average rating from 76,478 reviews on Amazon

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4.3-star average rating from 30,025 reviews on Amazon

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4.8-star average rating from 8,186 reviews on Amazon

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4.4-star average rating from 26,883 reviews on Amazon

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4.6-star average rating from 14,045 reviews on Amazon

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4.5-star average rating from 91,844 reviews on Amazon

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4.5-star average rating from 23,849 reviews on Amazon

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Why trust NBC Select?

I am an NBC Select Page and frequently work on gift guides and product roundups. For this story, our staff compiled the top Amazon products our readers’ purchased in 2024.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.