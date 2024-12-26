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24 bestselling Amazon products of 2024, according to NBC Select readers

This year, our readers purchased smart plugs, skin care, travel gadgets and more on Amazon.

Ella Morrissey

I compiled our readers’ most purchased Amazon products in 2024.
I compiled our readers’ most purchased Amazon products in 2024. Amazon

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on what our NBC Select readers shopped for the most this year. One thing remained consistent: our readers love shopping for products on Amazon, and specifically look forward to the retailer’s deals throughout the year. They took advantage of some of the biggest and best deals during sale events like Amazon Prime Day, and snagged highly rated products across categories like home, tech, beauty, school supplies and travel.

Below, I rounded up our NBC Select readers’ most purchased products that we’ve covered this year, all available on Amazon. Each of the following items is highly rated, with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

2024 Amazon bestsellers

Amazon Smart Plug

  • 4.7-star average rating from over 566,280 reviews on Amazon

Mederma Advanced Scar Gel

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Amazon Fire TV Stick

TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector

Differin Acne Treatment Gel

  • 4.5-star average rating from 82,065 reviews on Amazon

Energizer AA Batteries

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

4.3-star average rating from 28,320 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Grace & Stella’s under-eye masks are the best of part my skin care routine — here’s why

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

  • 4.7-star average rating from 128,113 reviews on Amazon

Apple AirTag

Cerave SA Lotion For Rough & Bumpy Skin

Kelo-Cote Advanced Formula Scar Gel

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Lifestraw Personal Water Filter

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening (3 pack)

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Bissell Little Green Machine

Tile Mate (2022)

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an NBC Select Page and frequently work on gift guides and product roundups. For this story, our staff compiled the top Amazon products our readers’ purchased in 2024.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.

Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

Pocaland Ultra Slim Bidet Attachment

$39.99
$169.99
Amazon
Now 76% off
Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

Pocaland Ultra Slim Bidet Attachment

$39.99
$169.99
Amazon
Now 76% off