Amazon sales are a bedrock of its brand identity. Whether its events like Prime Day, its always-changing Lightning Deals or secret outlet, the retailer consistently offers steep discounts on NBC Select-reader favorite products — which currently includes Crest 3D Whitestrips (24 Count Pack).

Crest 3D Whitestrips, which have a 4.6-star average rating from more than 2,800 reviews on Amazon, are currently on sale for 25% off. In addition to using dentist-recommended mouthwash and regularly brushing your teeth and flossing, whitening strips, like the Crest 3D treatments, can help you achieve and maintain white teeth and a clean mouth, according to the brand.

The whitening kit, which typically retails for $50 and is currently on sale for $37, includes 24 enamel-safe hydrogen peroxide strip packs for both bottom and top teeth — 20 of which you’ll use for 45 minutes at a time. You’ll also get four 1-hour treatments as well. Consistent use of the strips helps give you a noticeably whiter smile, with results showing as soon as three days, according to the brand.

The treatment is quite straightforward to use: Before brushing your teeth, place one strip carefully on the bottom and top rows of teeth and leave them for the specified time, once a day. They have a no-slip grip so they should stay on until you’re ready to take them off; you can even drink water while wearing them, according to Crest.

Aside from the whitening strips, Crest also sells other dental care treatments, including alcohol-free mouthwash and whitening toothpaste.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he covers kitchen, cleaning, wellness and lifestyle content. He’s written guides on the best Mother’s Day gifts to buy, pet stain removal treatments and sales on electronics like Apple AirPods.

