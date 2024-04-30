26+ products our editors’ tried and loved in April

As shopping experts, we are constantly searching for the best items for our readers. In April, our team tried an array of products as they reported on the best cleaning gadgets, allergy alleviators, and vacuums for spring cleaning. We reviewed Factor (a meal delivery service), Beast blender and over a dozen smartwatches. ]Despite trying dozens of products, a select few caught our editors attention and are now products that our team can’t live without. Below, we’re sharing some of the items we think are actually worth knowing about and spending your money on. Some are products our team directly purchased, while others are courtesy samples from brands.

Our favorite clothing finds

I’m on a platform sneaker kick (I live in my Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platforms and Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackforms), so naturally, I’ve been eyeing these for about a year. Last spring, I saw a woman wearing them, took a picture and did a reverse Google Image search to figure out what they were. I ended up buying them from the New Balance outlet in Boston and since then they’ve been the perfect everyday sneaker to have in my closet. I wear them with jeans, skirts and dresses for work, and sweatpants and leggings on the weekends. They have a firm yet soft footbed that keeps my feet comfortable while walking around all day, and the laces stay tied in a double knot. I love them even more than I expected to. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

The shirt says it all. I don’t enjoy being out late, and now everyone else can know it too. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

While I love finding new workout leggings and sports bras, I’m all about making getting dressed easier. That’s why I bought this onesie — it eliminates the need to “make an outfit” and saves me money since I’m not buying two separate items. It has such a relaxed, lightweight fit, though I was initially skeptical that it would be breathable when it arrived. I always worry that shorts might feel too tight on my thighs or ride up as I move, but I haven’t experienced that at all. It’s definitely yoga and low-impact workout-approved, but I wouldn’t wear them for a HIIT class or for hot yoga since they’re not super sweat-resistant. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I’ve never been a pajama set person — I typically wear an old T-shirt and pair of Soffe shorts to bed. But Crane & Canopy sent me this set to try, and now I never want to sleep in anything else ever again. The fabric is incredibly soft and buttery, which makes me feel cozy the second I put it on. It’s also lightweight. I’m a hot sleeper but I never feel warm while wearing these pajamas. As an added bonus, the set looks cute, so it’s the perfect thing to relax in on a slow weekend morning. I’m already planning on giving these pajamas to loved ones as a gift. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Our favorite home finds

Living in New York City means that I often find myself running low on space and storage. In addition to the many everyday-size tote bags I use for small grocery hauls, I often use these storage bags to carry laundry and groceries. I have plenty of bags that aren’t large enough or don’t have the right dimensions for what I need, but this isn’t a problem with these spacious bags. Since it’s made from durable plastic, I can collapse it and store it under my bed, too. – Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

When my NYC apartment’s tub drain clogged for the hundredth time, I knew it was time to do something about it. This little gadget from Tubshroom has been a lifesaver, and I’m still amazed by how well it works. I’ve been using it for about two months now and I haven’t had to call our superintendent back yet. It’s stainless steel and does what it says it will: catches hair (even my thick, curly hair) and prevents it from clogging your drain. It’s also pretty easy to unsnarl hair from it, which I do every few days (especially since I live with two other people). When it comes time to clean it, I dispose of the hair, rinse it in the shower and pop it back in the drain. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

I truly hate mopping and have always struggled to find one that works for me. In my experience, Swiffers don’t provide a deep enough clean and the old school mops are just messy. I feel as though I’ve really hit the jackpot with this one. The built-in wringer means I don’t have to hunch over, lean down or get my hands dirty, outside of filling up the bucket. I love that the foot pedal lets me control how wet the mop gets, which ultimately depends on whether I’m doing a light or deep clean. Plus, the mop head is machine-washable and when the time comes, I can order replacements without having to buy an entire new bucket system. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

The Easter Bunny (my mom) bought me this candle, which smells like a vanilla latte and fits perfectly under my candle warmer. I’m a coffee lover through and through, so being able to fill my apartment with the scents of warm, creamy espresso and sweet vanilla makes me very happy. The candle is quite fragrant, and I like that I smell it even after I turn my candle warmer off. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Once my dresser’s back pegs snapped off, I knew I needed to replace it quickly. I went with this four-drawer chest that felt like the best option for my room — it has deep drawers and a compact design that can fit in any space and look good. It perfectly fits my clothing essentials, anything I can’t fit inside my closet, and then some. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

Our roundup of the best Amazon cleaning gadgets convinced me to buy these on a whim — they’re just so cute. Thankfully, they’re actually useful too. I slip them on pretty much anytime I return home because I hate dragging in dirt from my shoes. I also love wearing them while doing my deep cleans. It really does pick up dust and dirt along the way, and seeing it collect on the bottom of these slippers (instead of my feet) at the end of the day is so satisfying. My only complaint is that these don’t fit over my shoes. I can only wear them with my house slides and layer on top of socks. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

I tried building my new Ikea dresser with just a screwdriver, but it was not cutting it. So I ordered this tool to make my life a little easier. I falsely presumed I wouldn’t be able to figure out how to use it myself, but the instruction manual and set-up process were simple and straightforward and I was able to set up my new furniture. Plus it’s pink, which is super cute. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

Our favorite beauty and wellness finds

I have very dry skin, so I’ve had issues with my makeup flaking off or separating on my skin for years. I’m a big fan of Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Primer, but it just wasn’t doing enough for my skin on very dry days. After doing some research on social media, I found fellow dry skin folks recommending this combination moisturizer and primer from Bobbi Brown — though it’s a much higher price than what I’m used to for a primer, it leaves my skin feeling so smooth, and my makeup glides on without creating those dry, flaky patches. I put it on top of my daily moisturizer and sunscreen, so it adds that extra bit of hydration while serving as a base for my makeup. – Mili Godio, updates editor

I’ve written about my obsession and constant hunt for sunscreen many times. As someone with extremely fair, sensitive skin, finding a quality SPF that can both safely protect my skin without irritating me is very important to me — especially heading into summer. Oily sunscreens tend to make me break out and since I’m incredibly pale, I have a hard time finding tinted options that don’t make me look orange. Then I tried this; it was my first time using any products from Colorescience and I was so impressed. (The brand sent me a sample to test out.) This specific formula comes out of the bottle white and as you rub it into your skin it pretty instantly shade matches your skin tone. I couldn’t believe how perfectly the shade match came out — my skin looked like a glowy (but not oily), better version of itself. Unlike other options I’ve tried, it’s not overly sticky and importantly doesn’t smell, which in my experience a lot of tinted sunscreen formulas tend to do. I love that it has SPF 50, too. I’ll definitely be buying more of this formula in the future. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

Confession: I can’t go a day without lip products, including lip masks and balms. After Versed sent me its lip oil to try out, it’s now one of my favorites. Not only is it hydrating, making my lips feel softer, but I love how it gives my lips a sheen, almost glossy-like finish without being sticky. Unlike other oils I’ve tried, this doesn’t absorb instantly, so it keeps that shiny appearance a few minutes before slowly fading away. And when that shiny finish does eventually leave, the moisture and hydration it gave my lips doesn’t. My skin doesn’t look or feel chapped at all, it has a conditioning effect that makes me not need to reapply the formula constantly. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I suffer from migraines and over the years have made lifestyle changes and discovered products that make dealing with them easier. I’ve been wanting to try eye stones for a while because I’ve been told that they’re naturally cooling. These definitely fit the bill and when they’re refrigerated, they are freezing, which feels amazing when my head and eyes are throbbing. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

This NBC Select Wellness Award-winning gentle, whitening toothpaste has been a godsend for my sensitive teeth. I use this morning, night and after meals; my teeth truly look naturally whiter after each use. It has a minty, clean feel and has thus far helped prevent cavities and any bad breath for me. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

I love having a signature scent, but it’s always fun to change it up, too. With summer quickly approaching, I picked up this perfume and am already loving how fresh and citrusy it smells. Aerin makes some of my favorite fragrances because of how long-lasting they are. To make mine last even longer, I apply unscented body lotion first, then add a few spritzes of this perfume and boom — it stays on my skin for hours. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

One of my biggest pet peeves is when my mascara clumps up after a few swipes, and I’m left with “spider lashes” that look a bit crazy. I saw this lash separating comb on TikTok, and immediately bought it. After my mascara dries, I comb out my lashes to dissolve any of those clumps, and it actually makes my lashes look fuller and longer. I also like that it doesn’t take off much of the mascara when I use it, so I don’t feel like I have to reapply it each time. – Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite kitchen finds

After seven plus years of service, my pizza cutter finally snapped. I don’t blame Oxo for this (seven years is a long time), but I also didn’t want to repeat the same mistake, so I purchased this all-metal pizza wheel as a replacement. It has a much larger wheel and satisfyingly heavy weight — I don’t imagine it breaking anytime soon. More importantly, it cuts pizza cleanly, without too much force on my end. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

When I think of spring and summer, the smell of tomatoes immediately comes to mind. To me, it’s refreshing, clean and lifts my spirits. The brand sent me this counter spray a couple of months ago and never have I enjoyed cleaning so much. The packaging is very chic too, so it may just be my new go-to housewarming gift. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

I had been refilling a plastic pepper grinder I got from the grocery store for the better part of a year and the grinding mechanism finally broke. I didn’t want to splurge on a full-size pepper mill, so I went with this steel one instead. I love how small it is (much smaller than a pepper mill), and that the bottom pops open so I can easily pour fresh peppercorns for a refill. Durability is the ultimate test for any grinder, but my three week initial impression is positive. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Our favorite hobby & leisure finds

This is a hobby I’m picking back up after a long break. Puzzles are challenging and relaxing at the same time, plus they’re tangible, unlike the games I play on my phone. I’m not a fan of busy-looking ones, so this was love at first sight. I like that it’s a set of mini jigsaws I can start and finish in one day, too. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

I don’t necessarily need more tote bags but I couldn’t pass on this one. It’s big enough to fit a couple of books and other random essentials like lip gloss, over-ear headphones and small gardening supplies. The cotton material doesn’t feel flimsy and it’s washable, so I look forward to using it this summer and beyond. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

Taking my Alo Yoga Warrior Mat to and from home can be heavy and awkward, which is why I decided to purchase this strap. While I can use it like a resistance band, as a way to improve my flexibility, the best part is that it also loops around my rolled mat and keeps it secure and tight, which makes transporting it easier. After securing it, the strap creates a perfect handle that I can hold in my hand or throw over my shoulder. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I still use smaller seed starting trays but as my gardening skills have grown, so has the type of starter pots I use. Because these are bigger, I can wait just a little longer to transplant my seedlings and not feel rushed. Plus, they’re biodegradable, which means I don’t have to disturb any roots when planting them outside. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

Our favorite pet finds

My cat would likely sell my soul for a can of his favorite wet food, but he would absolutely sell it for this toy. I love how easy it is for me to occupy him with it, even when I’m busy working, since I can swing it in the air from a distance. I also appreciate that the feathers are replaceable. Overall, my cat is obsessed with this — and gets his usual playtime fix (and then some) from how fun this is for him to play with. The description is not kidding when it says you’ll need to hide it when not in use, because this is arguably as addictive for him as catnip. It’s for sure his new favorite product (and mine, because it gets out his zoomies and helps him sleep better). – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

My cats have been way overdue for a toy refresh. I’ve been wanting to try a snuffle mat for years because other cat moms have told me that it satisfies the cat’s hunting instincts. I got this small one to start and easily placed treats inside the hiding spots for them to find. They’re really enjoying it but now I need to get a bigger and more challenging option to complement this one. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

