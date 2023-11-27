Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home.

We compiled the best deals on vacuums that you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities.

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 20,754 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpets, according to the brand. It also has an Edge Sweeping Brush that is specially designed to sweep debris away from edges and corners and, learns your cleaning habits and suggests schedules to meet your needs.

4.2-star average rating from 17,059 reviews on Amazon

The i5+ learns your home’s layout and creates smart maps so it can clean more efficiently. According to the brand, it also contains two dual surface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types and won’t get tangled with hair. It automatically empties into the enclosed bag attached to the docking station. Not only does this machine vacuum up dirt and dust, but it also has a mop attachment covered in a microfiber pad to tackle wet spills.

4.5-star average rating from 3,083 reviews at Best Buy

Like the i5+, this robot vacuum smart maps your space to clean more efficiently. It also responds to voice commands and suggests extra cleanings during allergy season. iRobot says the i7+ is ideal for homes with pets due to its dual-rubber rotating rollers, which never get tangled with pet hair, and its high-efficiency filter, which the brand says traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.

4.0-star average rating from 8,484 reviews on Amazon

iRobot, the makers of Roomba, also make a line of robot mops called Braava. The Braava Jet m6 is the brand’s top-of-the-line mop, with a specialized cleaning solution, plenty of settings and even the ability to work in tandem with specific Roomba models. So when your Roomba is done vacuuming, the Braava will automatically start its mopping job. It can run both dry sweeps and wet mops, map your house and integrate with voice assistants like Alexa.

4.4-star average rating from 76,412 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This vacuum works on both carpets and hard floors and uses sensors to detect dirtier areas so it can spend more time cleaning them, according to the brand. With the iRobot app, you can set your vacuum to clean on a schedule and view your cleaning history.

4.2-star average rating from 11,981 reviews on Amazon

The i5 has all the same capabilities as the i5+, including dual rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types and a mop attachment. The only difference is this version, which is over $100 less, doesn’t come with a self-emptying docking station, so you have to empty it on your own.

Additional Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals 2023

4.3-star average rating from 29,126 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum can create a map of your floor plan, enabling you to dictate when and where the vacuum cleans using the voice assistant function or the SharkClean app. It has up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, according to Shark, and can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and debris.

4.3-star average rating from 1,981 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Q5+ has a setting that keeps the brush closer to the ground for deep cleaning and can create a 3D map of your floor virtually to clean your living space accurately, according to Roborock. This model also comes with a self-empty dock that can hold up to seven weeks of dirt in the 2.5 L bag, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 11,236 reviews on Amazon

At just under 3-inches tall, this robot vacuum can slide under many couches and cabinets for a more complete clean. The vacuum also detects when extra cleaning is needed and will automatically increase its suction power, according to the brand. It has the ability to run for up to 100 minutes before needing to be charged and has a sensor that helps it evade obstacles, according to eufy.

Amazon: Up to 42% off select products Best Buy: Up to $550 off select products iRobot: Up to $645 off select products Walmart: Up to 40% off select products

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributing editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

