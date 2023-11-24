Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on Roomba vacuums during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on other home items.

We compiled the best deals on Roomba vacuums that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday Roomba sales

Best Black Friday Roomba deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 20,754 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and suctions dirt, dust and hair from hard floors and carpets, according to the brand. It also has an Edge Sweeping Brush that is specially designed to sweep debris away from edges and corners and, learns your cleaning habits and suggests schedules to meet your needs.

4.2-star average rating from 17,059 reviews on Amazon

The i5+ learns your home’s layout and creates smart maps so it can clean more efficiently. According to the brand, it also contains two dual surface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types and won’t get tangled with hair. It automatically empties into the enclosed bag attached to the docking station. Not only does this machine vacuum up dirt and dust, but it also has a mop attachment covered in a microfiber pad to tackle wet spills.

4.5-star average rating from 3,083 reviews at Best Buy

Like the i5+, this robot vacuum smart maps your space to clean more efficiently. It also responds to voice commands and suggests extra cleanings during allergy season. iRobot says the i7+ is ideal for homes with pets due to its dual-rubber rotating rollers, which never get tangled with pet hair, and its high-efficiency filter, which the brand says traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.

4.0-star average rating from 8,484 reviews on Amazon

iRobot, the makers of Roomba, also make a line of robot mops called Braava. The Braava Jet m6 is the brand’s top-of-the-line mop, with a specialized cleaning solution, plenty of settings and even the ability to work in tandem with specific Roomba models. So when your Roomba is done vacuuming, the Braava will automatically start its mopping job. It can run both dry sweeps and wet mops, map your house and integrate with voice assistants like Alexa.

4.0-star average rating from 2,906 reviews on Amazon

An expert pick for one of the best robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba s9+ can map out a floor plan to follow, and you can set boundaries from your smartphone to prevent the vacuum from going into specific areas, according to the brand. It can also self-empty its canister for up to 90 days and return to its base when the battery is low. This set also comes with the brand’s Braava jet, a robot mop that smart maps where mopping is needed and has a precision jet spray that helps clean up sticky messes and kitchen grease, according to iRobot.

Best Black Friday Roomba sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday Roomba sales we think you’ll want to know about.

Amazon: Up to 42% off select products Best Buy: Up to $550 off select products iRobot: Up to $645 off select products Walmart: Up to 40% off select products

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year, the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll update you about new savings opportunities and tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributing editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Black Friday Roomba deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.