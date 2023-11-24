Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on Dyson products during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on other home, wellness and beauty products.

We compiled the best deals on Dyson products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 12,134 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson V11 Torque was one of the lightest vacuums on our list of the best vacuums of 2023, weighing just over 6 pounds. It has a run time of up to 60 minutes on a single charge and the time remaining is displayed on the vacuum’s LCD screen. It comes with various useful attachments, including a crevice tool, a dusting brush and a ​​mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair.

4.7-star average rating from 5,287 reviews on Best Buy

This compact Dyson vacuum is lightweight (6 pounds) and ideal for quick cleaning, says the brand. It’s equipped with the brand’s motorbar cleaner head with removal vanes, ideal for sucking up pet hair from floors and upholstery. A single charge should offer up to 40 minutes of runtime, according to Dyson.

4.6-star average rating from 2,617 reviews on Best Buy

Ideal for pet owners, this Dyson vacuum’s counter-rotating head drives deep into carpet fibers to remove pet hair, ground-in dirt and dust, according to the brand. It comes with a washable lifetime filter that traps 99.97% of fine dust as small as .3 microns in size and a one-click dirty-emptying dustbin, according to Dyson.

4.4-star average from 138 reviews on Amazon

This Dyson air purifier heats in the winter and cools in the summer while circulating purified air throughout the room. The appliance’s activated carbon filter removes any gasses or odors and its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particulates in the air, according to Dyson.

4.7-star average from 6,018 reviews on Best Buy

The Airwrap allows you to dry, curl and shape your hair. It is powered by Dyson’s V9 motor, which the brand says creates a Coanda effect that helps the hair wrap around the barrel to curl or smooth it, depending on the attachments you employ. For beach waves, opt for the 1.2-inch barrels, and for soft, voluminous curls, use the bigger 1.6-inch barrels. Along with the two barrels, this set includes an attachment to tame flyaways, soft and firm smoothing brushes and a round bristle brush attachment.

Here are the best Black Friday Dyson sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Dyson: Up to $300 off select products Amazon: Up to 30% off select products Nordstrom: Up to 25% off select products

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips on what to buy.

