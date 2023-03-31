As shopping experts, the Select staff is constantly looking for great products to try, recommend and share with our readers. Each month, we round up a handful of items we bought ourselves, were gifted or received from brands that we think readers should know about. Below are the best products we tried in March.

Wellness and Style

“I fell so completely in love with this classic bag that I proceeded to buy it for everyone in my life. I love its structured bottom, heavyweight canvas material and reinforced handles — I never worry about it holding all daily belongings including heavier items like my laptop and my full 40-ounce water bottle. I prefer the open top for quick access to my items, though the zip-top option is great if you’re traveling. Plus, with all its fun customization features, it’s become one of my go-to gifts. In short: it really lives up to the hype.” – Lindsay Schneider, editor

“I recently bought this rash guard for a surf trip to Costa Rica. While I can’t say I have been catching many waves while here, I haven’t been catching any unnecessary sunburns or skin irritation, either. I like that this rash guard is simple, but has a fun pattern that matches any black swim bottom. It's quick-drying, too, which makes it easier to put on between surf sessions. At $32, it's a great investment (at least before I go pro).” – Christina Colizza, editor

“I’ve been trying to incorporate moisturizers into my skin care routine, and I have been using this face and beard moisturizer from Stubble & Stache to combat dry, flaky skin underneath my beard. Using it for a few weeks has made my face less itchy and skin less irritated, and a little goes a long way.” – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

“La-Roche Posay is a tried and true brand for me — in fact, it’s one of the only skin care brands that doesn’t irritate my rosacea. I recently tried this as a nighttime moisturizer and noticed it left my sensitive skin feeling hydrated and soft through the night. I also think the texture of this moisturizer feels very lightweight compared to other thicker creams and lotions, so it doesn’t feel greasy or sticky.” – Mili Godio, updates editor

“I was gifted the Theragun Prime recently and it’s the best massage gun I have used. The reason is the triangle-shaped handle: it enables a ton of different hand grips, making it easier to massage hard-to-reach spots. It comes with four attachments, and while I appreciate the variety, I generally stick to the wider ones. I have used it for a few weeks and haven’t had to charge it yet.” – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Gear and Gadgets

“My dog Bella loves to play with and sit on top of my TV remote, which can be a pain for many reasons. However, I thought it would be funny to buy her this toy remote as a little homage to her quirks. She absolutely adores it. I love the look of it (it genuinely looks like a real TV remote) and the squeak sound is unmatched — the moment I squeeze it, Bella comes running. It’s also made of durable latex, so Bella can constantly chew on it without ripping it open.” – Mili Godio, updates editor

“In March, I finally checked a big item off my home improvement to-do list: Add peel-and-stick backsplash to my kitchen. I bought Smart Tiles after seeing countless videos of people using the product in their rentals and dedicated a rainy afternoon to putting them up. Installing the backsplash was easy after watching YouTube tutorials, and I was able to do it by myself, despite having never DIY-ed anything in my home before. I still can’t believe how much the kitchen was transformed by the backsplash and everyone who sees it asks me if it’s real tile.” – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“We recently brought a second puppy home and decided to buy the BrilliantPad Smart to make life a little easier. I remembered how frustrating it was to clean up multiple accidents while my first dog was going through potty training, and I liked the idea of being able to skip all of that mess this time around. Since it resembles a potty pad, the puppy knew to go on it right away. My favorite part about the device is that clean up only takes a few seconds and I can do it with the press of a button on the companion app. The app also sends me interesting health updates and notifies me of any worrisome changes. The roll also traps all odors and keeps mess out of sight.” -Sadhana Daruvuri, social media editor

Home and Kitchen

“I finally purchased this laundry hamper because my 1 ½ year old cavalier Loki wouldn’t stop going through my old laundry bin. This hamper has a lid, so I don’t have to place the bin on elevated surfaces or in my closet (it also hides my dirty clothes so I don’t have to look at them). I love how clean the design is and that it comes in several colors, including Natural (tan), Black and more.” -Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

“Brooklinen launched its first-ever laundry care collection this month and sent me a few products to try. I especially love the Essential Laundry Detergent, which leaves my clothes clean and smelling great. The best part about the laundry detergent is that it comes in a bottle with a pump — you can pump the detergent directly into your washing machine, which is mess-free. I’ve always found that liquid laundry detergent drips everywhere when you pour it, but Brooklinen’s pump bottle solves that problem. I also tried the fabric spray, which I use to freshen up jackets, jeans and blankets around my home (especially after pets lay all over them). The stain remover works well, too.” – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“I purchased two of these large storage bins to hold rice and my pup’s dry dog food. They are easy to use, clean and fit right under my kitchen counter.” -Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

“I have a very small bathroom in my apartment, and it gets crowded extremely quickly. The cabinet under my sink was overflowing with skin care, hair care and other general bathroom products, so I got these shelves to help me organize them. They allow me to stack all of my products — which encourages me to use vertical space — and they’re small enough to fit in my tiny cabinet.” – Mili Godio, updates editor

“Keeping bed sheets together is a huge challenge for me, especially when I have three sets of white sheets that look very similar to one another. I bought these organizer bands to neatly keep my sheets and pillowcases together — that way, I’m never guessing which pillowcases goes with which top and fitted sheet set. My sheets also look so much cleaner in my closet since I can easily stack them on top of each other.” – Mili Godio, updates editor

