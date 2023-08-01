July was full of shopping and sales events — everything from July Fourth sales to Prime Day and Target Circle Week. This month we reviewed some more tech products, including Apple’s AirTags and Google’s new Pixel tablet. We also recommended more summer essentials as the sun has gotten stronger, including ice trays, charcoal grills, beach umbrellas and even everything you need to know about pickleball.
Aside from the shopping guides above, our readers showed the most interest in travel accessories, body washes and tower fans.
Here are 12 of the most purchased products we covered this July, excluding Prime Day 2023 bestsellers.
Fyy Electronics Organizer
- 4.5-star average rating from 14,126 reviews on Amazon
Gillette Venus Deluxe Smooth Platinum Razor
- 4.7-star average rating from 7,073 reviews on Amazon
La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash
- 4.7-star average rating from 3,714 reviews on Amazon
Apple AirTag
- 4.7-star average rating from 130,572 reviews on Amazon
Dreo Tower Fan
- 4.7-star average rating from 2,746 reviews on Amazon
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
- 4.5-star average rating from 23,264 reviews on Amazon
CookUnity
Misto Oil Sprayer
- 4.0-star average rating from 6,316 reviews on Amazon
Mangrove Pickleball Backpack
- 4.8-star average rating from 1,573 reviews on Amazon
Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set
- 4.8-star average rating from 11,827 reviews at Boll & Branch
Eno DoubleNest Hammock
- 4.8-star average rating from 1,492 reviews at Eagle Nest Outfitters
O’Neill Youth SuperLite Life Vest
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,066 reviews on Amazon
