July was full of shopping and sales events — everything from July Fourth sales to Prime Day and Target Circle Week. This month we reviewed some more tech products, including Apple’s AirTags and Google’s new Pixel tablet. We also recommended more summer essentials as the sun has gotten stronger, including ice trays, charcoal grills, beach umbrellas and even everything you need to know about pickleball.

Aside from the shopping guides above, our readers showed the most interest in travel accessories, body washes and tower fans.

Here are 12 of the most purchased products we covered this July, excluding Prime Day 2023 bestsellers.

4.5-star average rating from 14,126 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 34 top-rated Amazon travel accessories for your next trip

4.7-star average rating from 7,073 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 10 best razors for women, according to experts

4.7-star average rating from 3,714 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best body washes for every skin type, according to experts

4.7-star average rating from 130,572 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Are Apple AirTags actually worth it? We say yes.

4.7-star average rating from 2,746 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 7 top-rated tower fans to keep you cool

4.5-star average rating from 23,264 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best vacuums in 2023, according to experts

4.0-star average rating from 6,316 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 15 best grilling accessories, according to food experts

4.8-star average rating from 1,573 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Everything you need to play pickleball

4.8-star average rating from 11,827 reviews at Boll & Branch

Learn more: The 11 best bed sheets of 2023, according to experts

4.8-star average rating from 1,492 reviews at Eagle Nest Outfitters

Learn more: The 9 best hammocks for leisure and camping, according to experts

4.5-star average rating from 1,066 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to shop for a life vest for your child

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.