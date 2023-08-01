IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

July bestsellers: Readers’ favorite travel accessories, tower fans and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered last month, including body washes, tower fans and vacuums.
Multiple products on one page
Multiple products on one pageAmazon / Amazon
By Carolyn Chun

July was full of shopping and sales events — everything from July Fourth sales to Prime Day and Target Circle Week. This month we reviewed some more tech products, including Apple’s AirTags and Google’s new Pixel tablet. We also recommended more summer essentials as the sun has gotten stronger, including ice trays, charcoal grills, beach umbrellas and even everything you need to know about pickleball.

Aside from the shopping guides above, our readers showed the most interest in travel accessories, body washes and tower fans.

Here are 12 of the most purchased products we covered this July, excluding Prime Day 2023 bestsellers.


Fyy Electronics Organizer

Gillette Venus Deluxe Smooth Platinum Razor

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash

Apple AirTag

Dreo Tower Fan

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

CookUnity

Misto Oil Sprayer

Mangrove Pickleball Backpack

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

Eno DoubleNest Hammock

O’Neill Youth SuperLite Life Vest

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.

Carolyn Chun

Carolyn Chun is a NBC Page on assignment with Select on NBC News.