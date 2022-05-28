Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This week, we’ve got new cameras, running shoes and a machine-washable dog bed we think you’ll want to know about, as well as some sizable sales worth considering (including but not limited to Memorial Day weekend deals).

New this week

Canon’s 32.5-megapixel EOS R7 and 24.2-megapixel EOS R10 mirrorless cameras are available for preorder (with shipping expected in June and July, respectively). The brand said these cameras are the first in Canon’s EOS R series to be built with a APS-C crop sensor, which is smaller than a full-frame sensor that’s common in more compact cameras. You can now purchase Panasonic’s first smart microwave that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, the NN-SV79MS. After connecting it to the Alexa app — or any Alexa-enabled device — you can easily cook or reheat food in the microwave through voice commands. Reebok’s first adaptive footwear collection, Fit to Fit, is a collaboration with Zappos Adaptive that features two shoe styles designed with features the brand said makes taking them on and off easy for people with disabilities. The Nanoflex Parafit TR is built with a heel pull tab, and the Club MEMT Parafit is a wider shoe with a low-cut design and a removable sockliner. Both shoes also have a zip closure on the side to help slip them on. Parachute introduced its Canvas Bolster Dog Bed, designed to offer dogs support while they’re resting on it, the brand said. It features a machine-washable cotton canvas cover you can unzip and remove from the microfiber insert, Parachute added. The dog bed is available in small, medium and large.

On sale this week

Memorial Day sales are happening now, giving you lots of opportunities to save on products across categories this weekend. Here are some brands and retailers currently offering discounts.

Parade is offering 30% off through May 31 Etsy and participating sellers are offering 20% off home and living items through June 2 W&P is offering 20% off through June 12 Sephora is offering up to 50% off select products through May 30 Crane & Canopy is offering up to 70% off bedding, sheets, loungewear and home decor through May 31

Shopping news: rewards, styles and collaborations

Michaels began offering members additional benefits through its rewards program earlier this month: 3% back in rewards on every purchase and 6% back for those who spend $300 or more over a 12-month period. Supergoop! launched its Glowscreen SPF 40 in a new shade: Golden Hour. Great Jones and Molly Baz, a recipe developer and cookbook author, collaborated over two limited-edition Dutch ovens — the Dutch Baby and The Dutchess — featuring geometric prints. These Dutch ovens are made-to-order — to secure yours, you must preorder through Monday, May 31. Starting June 1, select Allbirds shoes will be available in 14 Nordstrom department stores nationwide. They’ll come to Nordstrom’s website later this year, as well as expand into more stores.

What we bought this week

Editorial intern Zoe Malin bought Great Jones' Little Sheet pans. Courtesy Zoe Malin

I use my Great Jones Holy Sheet daily, and after months of staring longingly at the brand’s set of two Little Sheet pans, I finally bought them in a Raspberry shade that adds a much-needed pop of color to my neutral-toned kitchen. The quarter-sized sheet pans have all the same features I love in the Holy Sheet, but in a smaller version that’s perfect for baking half a dozen cookies or cooking dinner for one. The pans have raised edges and a non-stick ceramic coating, and they’re oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as dishwasher-safe, according to the brand. Great Jones is currently hosting a Memorial Day sale (you can save 25% with code MDW25), so I may just have to purchase another set.

— Zoe Malin, editorial intern

Editorial director Gideon Grudo bought Bar Keepers Friend to clean his cast iron skillet. Courtesy Gideon Grudo

Some weeks ago, after my wife’s cooking set off our fire alarm, we decided to move the cast iron pot she was using outside where it could smoke itself silly. Then we left it there. Then it rained. And then it rained a few more times — and we left it there a few more days. And then I wanted steak. So I needed the pot and it was time to get it back into working shape, a job that would involve undoing the damage of rain and the elements, including some rust. As I’d done before when it comes to rejuvenating cast iron, I turned to Bar Keepers Friend, which we’ve featured in our guide to grill cleaning — less than 10 minutes of application, scrubbing, washing and drying left me with a clean pot (and, subsequently, a delicious steak).

— Gideon Grudo, editorial director

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend AAPI-owned brands to shop from, we confirmed the Census Bureau’s 51-percent ownership criteria with business leaders. To recommend the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin, we talked to dermatologists to round up oil-free and fragrance-free options that won’t clog pores. To recommend Memorial Day sales on furniture, mattresses and more, we used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to compare price histories. To recommend the best Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad, we got inspiration from our coverage over the last year and included options across categories.

