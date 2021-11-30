Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Today is Giving Tuesday — whose organizers call “radical generosity” in our everyday lives — and the day after Cyber Monday, which was the biggest shopping day of the year with customers spending a total of $10.7 billion yesterday, according to new data from Adobe Analytics. That's a drop of 1.4 percent compared to last year, and it's the first time Adobe tracked a decrease in spending on the shopping holiday since it began reporting on e-commerce in 2012. This comes after Black Friday online spending dropped compared to 2020, too.

But though both shopping holidays have come and gone, that doesn’t mean sales and deals are over. Some retailers are offering discounts into tonight and the rest of the week — it is Cyber Week, after all. If you’re still looking to save on coffee machines, for example, OXO is offering 20 percent off its eight-cup brewer through Dec. 5. As for vacuums, you can save up to $500 off products at iRobot until Dec. 4. And to recap the sales events, we also rounded up a handful of Cyber Monday deals Select readers gravitated toward, although some may no longer be discounted today.

New launches from CoverGirl, Cleancult and Knix

After weeks of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales dominating the shopping space, you may be more interested in new launches, especially if you’re still looking to buy gifts for loved ones this holiday season. Here are some we think you’ll want to know about.

Expanding beyond liquid hand soap, Cleancult launched a new, coconut-based foaming hand soap line. The foaming hand soap is formulated with moisturizing vitamin E, and the brand says it’s safe for kids to use, as well as those with sensitive skin. The soap is available in two scents: Lavender and Eucalyptus Tea Tree. It comes in 32-ounce recyclable cartons and is meant to be used with Cleancult’s refillable glass dispensers, available in Off White and Periwinkle. You can purchase soap and glass dispensers individually or as a bundle.

CoverGirl’s new CleanFresh collection marks the brand’s first foray into skin care. The line features five products ranging from cleanser to cream, all of which are formulated with naturally derived ingredients, CoverGirl says. Notably, ClearFresh skin care features TruClean Cactus Water, which the brand says contains hydrating electrolytes. CoverGirl’s CleanFresh skin care collection includes a cream cleanser, priming glow mist and weightless water cream, as well as a moisturizer and dry-skin corrector cream.

Knix recently reintroduced its Cozzzy Collection, bringing back previously launched loungewear pieces and releasing new ones, all of which are designed with the brand’s soft Cozzzy fabric. Apparel includes a cardigan, crew top and track pants in three colors: Black, Sea Salt and Smokeshow. You can also purchase warm weather gear like gloves, a beanie and a scarf, in addition to sleepwear such as a robe, slippers and blanket (which is currently sold out). All items in the Cozzzy Collection are sold individually, and some are featured in gift sets.

Remaining Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on now

We’re still scouring the internet for savings this week, keeping you updated about which sales and deals remain. Here are some you can go to right now — but as experts previously told us, global supply chain issues are causing shipping delays and low inventory, so if you see something you’ve had your eye on, it’s best to purchase it before it goes out of stock.

