15 best Cyber Monday deals to shop right now, according to Select readers

Most purchased deals we've covered so far across tech, home, wellness and more.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11\" Laptop, CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Here’s what Select readers gravitated toward during Cyber Monday 2021.Amazon
By Shari Uyehara

There’s a lot going on right now surrounding the best Cyber Monday deals — we’ve got our hands full reporting to you the best deals across tech, air fryers, skin care, home and kitchen and more throughout major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

So what are people shopping? To help you pick the best deals right now, we took a look at what Select readers gravitated toward most during Cyber Monday so far.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Electric Toothbrush

WWDOLL KN95 Face Masks

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Apple AirPods Pro

Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

AncestryDNA + Traits Testing Kit

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch Laptop

AidallsWellup Men’s 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

REVLON Copper and Ceramic Digital Flat Iron

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

