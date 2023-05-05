This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

This game is the sequel to the best-selling 2017 title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Not only was Breath of the Wild a staff favorite game, it was one of the most purchased gaming products we covered in 2022.

Tears of the Kingdom expands on the original with a familiar but changed setting, massive sky islands to explore, a plethora of new weapons and abilities and a brand new story with new friends and foes. You can pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now, and it officially releases on Nintendo Switch May 12th.

JBL, which makes our favorite earbuds for fitness, launched these wireless, noise canceling earbuds with a unique touchscreen case. Through the touchscreen case, you can change volume, pause, play, and skip media, change noise canceling modes, adjust your equalizer setting, even see notification previews from your smartphone.

We’ve been trying out these earbuds for the last few days and are impressed with the features and customization available on the case and through the JBL app. The Tour Pro 2 comes with the earbuds, case, three ear tip sizes and a charging cable.

Housewares brand Crow Canyon and design brand Poketo collaborated over a new line of enamelware covered in colorful, fun prints. The line includes rectangular trays for charcuterie boards or display appetizer spreads, and small bowls to serve salads, chips and more. You can also purchase 16-ounce mugs and 14-ounce tumblers for hot and cold drinks. All kitchenware in the collection is dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

These wireless earbuds from JLab include an attachable boom mic that you can use with either earbud to get improved voice quality in audio and video chats, according to the brand. Like other wireless earbuds, it has a charging case that stores and charges the earbuds when you aren’t using them. The earbuds have Bluetooth multipoint, charge over USB-C and are fine-tunable via the JLab app.

OXO expanded its line of outdoor cooking tools, all of which are designed to help you prepare meals while camping and grilling. New products include a Compact Can and Bottle Opener that has a magnetic bottom to help you lift lids off of open cans so you don’t have to touch sharp edges, as well as a Manual Coffee Grinder with adjustable grind settings to get the size just right for pour-over and French press brews. OXO also launched an upgraded version of its Campground French Press, which now has an insulated, double-walled stainless steel crate to keep beverages hot or cold for hours.

The brand sent Malin some of its new products to try, and one of her favorites was the Soap Dispensing Brush with Case -- it has a built-in dispenser for dish soap, and the case allows you to throw the brush in your bag without worrying about leaks. She also found the Cutting Board and Tray very useful. They nest together for compact storage, and the tray offers a clean surface to place all your prepped food.

Breville first launched its Joule Sous Vide in 2015, and the brand just released an updated version that is more powerful and cooks food faster, according to the brand. The Wi-Fi-enabled device can heat and circulate up to 10 gallons of water, and it connects to a companion app, allowing you to follow guided recipes, keep an eye on cooking time, program the appliance and more. You can also connect Google Voice Assistant or Amazon Alexa to the Joule app and use voice commands to adjust cooking settings and get status updates.

Isle of Paradise’s first body care collection includes a body polish scrub, cleanser and moisturizer in two lines formulated to address different skin concerns: Brilliantly Bright and Confidently Clear. The Brilliantly Bright line is designed to hydrate and brighten dull, dry skin, and products include ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. The Confidently Clear line helps reduce the appearance of bumps and texture to make skin smoother. You use Isle of Paradise's body polish and cleanser in the shower, while the moisturizer is a post-shower treatment.

OnePlus, known for their OnePlus android smartphones, launched a brand new android tablet called the OnePlus Pad. Like other premium tablets, it has a high-resolution display, a fast and responsive 144Hz refresh rate screen, front and rear cameras, face unlocking, USB-C quick charging and magnetically attachable accessories like a OnePlus stylus and OnePlus keyboard (sold separately). Unlike other tablets, it comes in just one, 128GB storage configuration in a halo green color.

Blueair, a brand we recommend in our guide to the best air purifiers, launched their most affordable air purifier yet: the Blue Pure 511. This $100 air purifier is well-suited to small rooms around 180 square feet, according to testing by AHAM. It shares the design of other Blue Pure products. It pulls in unfiltered air from all directions into its base, and blows filtered air out of the top. It also has a washable fabric pre-filter that catches larger clumps of hair, dust and lint.

Why trust Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think Select readers should know about. They include products from brand’s Select previously covered, or brands Select staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their experience with items.

